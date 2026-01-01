Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers Up To $2,000 In FanCash For CFP Sugar Bowl
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new users with an opportunity to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash while betting on Thursday's College Football Playoff Sugar Bowl quarterfinal between Ole Miss and Georgia. This compelling matchup on Thursday, January 1 features two teams seeking redemption from their regular season encounter. New bettors can take advantage of excellent sportsbook promos to enhance their wagering experience on this pivotal CFP game.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for Ole Miss vs Georgia
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new customers to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash through a unique 10-day promotion. Users must place a minimum $1 cash wager daily for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation, with each losing bet returning the full stake up to $200 per day in FanCash. This promotion works perfectly for the Sugar Bowl, where bettors can wager on various markets including the point spread, moneyline, or player props.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $1 daily wager required with odds of -500 or longer.
- Maximum $200 in FanCash per day for losing bets.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.
- Available for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation.
For example, if you bet $150 on Ole Miss to cover the spread against Georgia and the Rebels fall short, you would receive $150 in FanCash within 72 hours. Conversely, if Ole Miss covers the spread and your bet wins, you keep your winnings but do not receive FanCash for that particular wager. The promotion continues for 10 days regardless of individual bet outcomes.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo for the Sugar Bowl
Claiming this promotion for Thursday's Ole Miss vs Georgia matchup requires completing a simple registration process. Follow these steps to activate your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:
- Register for a new account by providing personal information including full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Complete email authentication to fully activate your account.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first $1+ wager on the Sugar Bowl or any qualifying market with odds of -500 or longer.
- Continue placing daily wagers for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash potential.
For more detailed information about this operator, read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Beyond this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus, the platform regularly features ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers. These additional offers often include enhanced odds on popular games, parlay insurance, and special event bonuses. Current users can discover these opportunities by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application, where new offers are frequently updated throughout the week.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.