SI

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers Up To $2,000 In FanCash For CFP Sugar Bowl

Kyle Collis

Get up to $2,000 in FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for Ole Miss vs Georgia in the CFP Sugar Bowl quarterfinal.
Get up to $2,000 in FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for Ole Miss vs Georgia in the CFP Sugar Bowl quarterfinal. / Sports Illustrated

Get up to $2,000 in FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook. Fanatics 2000. CLAIM NOW. dark

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new users with an opportunity to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash while betting on Thursday's College Football Playoff Sugar Bowl quarterfinal between Ole Miss and Georgia. This compelling matchup on Thursday, January 1 features two teams seeking redemption from their regular season encounter. New bettors can take advantage of excellent sportsbook promos to enhance their wagering experience on this pivotal CFP game.

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for Ole Miss vs Georgia

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new customers to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash through a unique 10-day promotion. Users must place a minimum $1 cash wager daily for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation, with each losing bet returning the full stake up to $200 per day in FanCash. This promotion works perfectly for the Sugar Bowl, where bettors can wager on various markets including the point spread, moneyline, or player props.

Key terms and conditions include:

  • Minimum $1 daily wager required with odds of -500 or longer.
  • Maximum $200 in FanCash per day for losing bets.
  • FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
  • Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.
  • Available for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation.

For example, if you bet $150 on Ole Miss to cover the spread against Georgia and the Rebels fall short, you would receive $150 in FanCash within 72 hours. Conversely, if Ole Miss covers the spread and your bet wins, you keep your winnings but do not receive FanCash for that particular wager. The promotion continues for 10 days regardless of individual bet outcomes.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo for the Sugar Bowl

Claiming this promotion for Thursday's Ole Miss vs Georgia matchup requires completing a simple registration process. Follow these steps to activate your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:

  1. Register for a new account by providing personal information including full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
  2. Complete email authentication to fully activate your account.
  3. Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
  4. Place your first $1+ wager on the Sugar Bowl or any qualifying market with odds of -500 or longer.
  5. Continue placing daily wagers for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash potential.

For more detailed information about this operator, read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users

Beyond this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus, the platform regularly features ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers. These additional offers often include enhanced odds on popular games, parlay insurance, and special event bonuses. Current users can discover these opportunities by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application, where new offers are frequently updated throughout the week.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Kyle Collis
KYLE COLLIS

Kyle is a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, where he focuses on delivering clear, unbiased sportsbook reviews and insightful betting content designed to help new and experienced bettors feel confident in their decisions. His goal is to provide SI readers with the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving sports betting industry and make smarter wagers. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams like the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His experience in journalism allows him to approach betting content with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. As an experienced bettor, Kyle primarily focuses on the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer, placing moneyline, spread, player prop, and sprinkling in the occasional future bet. For Kyle, betting adds an extra layer of excitement to the games he already loves watching, blending entertainment with strategic thinking. Kyle holds a journalism diploma from the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT). His combination of industry expertise and personal betting experience drives his commitment to creating engaging, trustworthy content that educates and empowers SI readers. Whether you're exploring your first sportsbook or looking for deeper betting insights, Kyle is dedicated to making sure every reader has the tools they need to enjoy a more confident and rewarding sports betting experience.

Home/Betting Promo