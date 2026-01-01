Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers Up To $2,000 In FanCash For Alabama Vs Indiana Rose Bowl
New users can claim a Fanatics Sportsbook promo worth up to $2,000 in FanCash when betting on the College Football Playoff Rose Bowl quarterfinal between Alabama and Indiana on Thursday, January 1. This matchup features ninth-seeded Alabama facing undefeated top-seeded Indiana in Pasadena, with the winner advancing to face either Texas Tech or Oregon in the Peach Bowl. Check out other sportsbook promos available for this historic CFP showdown.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for Rose Bowl betting
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new customers to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash over 10 consecutive days. Users must place a $1 minimum wager with odds of -500 or longer each day, and if the bet loses, they receive FanCash equal to the losing amount up to $200 per day. For example, if you bet $150 on Alabama to cover the spread against Indiana and the Crimson Tide falls short, you would receive $150 in FanCash within 72 hours.
Key terms for this promotion include:
- Daily wagers must be at least $1 with minimum odds of -500.
- Maximum $200 in FanCash per day for losing wagers.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
- Promotion runs for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation.
If you bet $100 on Indiana's Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza to throw for over 250 yards and he falls short, you would receive $100 in FanCash. However, if Mendoza exceeds his passing total and your bet wins, you keep your original stake plus winnings but do not receive FanCash for that day. The up to $2,000 maximum requires betting $200 daily for the full 10-day period.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo for Alabama vs Indiana
Getting started with this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is straightforward and requires no promo code. Follow these steps to begin earning FanCash on Rose Bowl bets:
- Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account by providing your personal information including full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate your account and bonus eligibility.
- Place your first qualifying wager of at least $1 on any Rose Bowl market with odds of -500 or longer, such as Alabama's moneyline or Indiana's point spread.
- If your bet loses, receive FanCash equal to your stake up to $200 within 72 hours.
- Repeat daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus potential.
Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for more details about the platform's features and betting options.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Beyond the new-user welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout the college football season. These include odds boosts on popular markets, same-game parlay insurance, and special bonuses tied to major sporting events like the College Football Playoff. Current users can find these rotating offers by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app, where new opportunities are frequently added to enhance the betting experience.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.