The Mount Rushmore of Baseball Cards
Whether it started with a shoebox in your attic, or in the corner store with a stick of rock hard gum in a pack, baseball cards have been a part of many people’s lives for over 100 years. Likewise, people have watched America’s pastime since its first professional game in 1871 (Cleveland Forest Citys vs. Fort Wayne Kekiongas). By doing so, and as is with every sport, the conversation of rankings will always take place. Therefore, there also must be a ranking of sports cards in the history of the hobby. Through the endless packs ripped, and the collections that continue to grow, effort will be put into creating a Mount Rushmore of baseball cards.
RELATED: Judge Named Team USA Captain and Impacts Card Market
How will this happen and what will be used to rank just four cards in the history of the hobby?
- Historical significance: Did the card help define a generation in the hobby?
- Cultural impact: Was it iconic in movies, commercials, or general conversations?
- Market value and hobby status: Is it considered a grail card for collections/collectors?
- Scarcity/rarity: How low is the population count/how unique is it?
- Player legacy: Is the player on the card an all-time great?
- Card design/aesthetic: Is this card visually appealing and easily recognizable?
*These cards are in no order of greatness, as the Mount Rushmore signifies equal excellence
RELATED: The Defining Baseball Card For Each Generation
#4: 1989 Upper Deck Ken Griffey Jr. Star Rookie
Although this may be an unpopular opinion to some, this historic Griffey Jr. card screams “Iconic sports card”. It’s not the rarest card, the most expensive, and definitely doesn’t have the aesthetic appeal as some…but it is iconic for collectors and baseball fans everywhere who want to feel nostalgia from their childhood. With its relatively high pop. count, this may be a card that you could find in your grandparents, parents, or even your own attic. However, don’t get too excited, as you won’t be making millions from this discovery. A raw form of this card sells between $50-$100. A PSA 9 sells for around $200. And a PSA 10 which has a pop. count of 4,200, sells for around $2,600. This card is truly the definition of an all-time baseball card and as iconic as Griffey’s swing was, this card matches.
#3: 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospects Mike Trout Autograph Superfractor #BDPP89
The third face on our Mount Rushmore is a familiar face in the modern era of baseball and sports cards. This Mike Trout card signified one of the greatest grail cards of modern collecting in the hobby, and one that is very recognizable to the eyes of someone who has been part of the hobby for any amount of time. This card was sold back in August of 2020, in 9 (card condition), 10 (auto condition) form, for $3.84 million by Goldin Auctions. In 2009, Trout was drafted straight out of high school by the Los Angeles Angels with the 25th overall pick. While still playing today for the Angels, Trout has already achieved incredible accolades which include: Rookie of the year, 3 MVP awards, 11 All-Star selections, 9 Silver Slugger awards, and 2 All-Star Game MVP awards. While fans continue to watch history in the form of Mike Trout, collectors can have the chance to own history (for a few million dollars of course).
#2: 1952 Topps #311 Mickey Mantle
Many people may have guessed that this iconic card would be on Mount Rushmore, as it has set history throughout the card market and industry. This revolutionary card has the highest sports card sale price of all time, selling back in 2022 for a staggering $12.6 million. It sold at Heritage Auctions, with a 9.5 grade from SGC, and is famously known as, “The finest known example.” This pristine card serves as an example of not only hobby excellence, but as a piece of New York Yankee history. Mickey Mantle in his own right was a legend of the game of baseball and will forever be one of the greatest baseball players of all time. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1974, after ending his career with 7 World Series wins, 3 MVP winning seasons, a batting title, Triple Crown, and a Gold Glove. His number (7) was retired by the New York Yankees, forever cementing his legacy, and forever putting his 1952 Topps card on Mount Rushmore.
#1: T-206 Honus Wagner
To no surprise, probably the most recognizable and highly regarded baseball card (probably sports card) of all time is here on Mount Rushmore. This card is the one card that every collector and hobbyist hopes to find in their grandparents attic one day so they can retire early. This card has sold a multitude of times, however its highest sale came back in 2022, when an SGC 2 sold for $7.25 million. This card dates back to 1909 and there are approximately 50-60 copies that exist (but checking the attic is still worth a shot). The card also signifies a player who is one of the best to ever step on the diamond. Honus Wagner was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1936, after he racked up 3,420 hits, hit a .328 lifetime batting average, and had 252 career triples. This card does not just represent history in baseball…it is history.
Honorable Mentions: 1948 Leaf Jackie Robinson, 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth (Every version), 1955 Topps Roberto Clemente, 1909 T206 Ty Cobb, & 1969 Topps Reggie Jackson.
Consensus Top Picks From Our Team: 1934 Goudey Lou Gehrig, 1954 Topps Hank Aaron, T206 Ty Cobb (Red Portrait), 1914 Baltimore News Babe Ruth, 1971 Topps Roberto Clemente, & T205 Gold Border Christy Mathewson (Thanks Horacio).
This Mount Rushmore will inevitably be different for almost everyone, as different people love different types of cards. However, that's what makes the hobby so incredible: A unique perspective to love something that others don't have to, for you to still enjoy it. The question is...what does the Mount Rushmore of baseball cards look like in 20 years - 30 years - or even 50 years? This question may be answered in a later date as I continue the "Mount Rushmore" series.