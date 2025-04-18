Judge Named Team USA Captain and Impacts Card Market
Aaron Judge has been the face of the New York Yankees for years, but now he will be the face of an entire nation on the world stage. Judge was named the captain of team USA this past Monday, for next year's World Baseball Classic (2026). Judge did not play in the last WBC back in 2023, because he wanted to prioritize getting ready for his season with the Yankees. However, after a few seasons as the Yankees captain, Judge agreed to lead the red, white, and blue, and ultimately steer his sports card market to gold.
To predict the future, we must look back at the past and gauge what may occur again. In 2023, Mike Trout was team USA’s captain for the WBC. Judge is arguably (and it may not be an argument at all) a bigger star in the game of baseball than Mike Trout ever was. As unstoppable as Trout was in his prime, the superstar effect never reached him like it has Judge…much to do with their respective team markets. While the Angels have been at the bottom of the totem pole, the Yankees have been, well, the Yankees. Regardless of performance, the astronomical market of the New York Yankees will always produce a star: Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Mickey Mantle, Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, and now Aaron Judge. Needless to say, whatever Trout's card market did in response to the last WBC, expect an even bigger bump.
Captain Trout’s Card Market Response in 2023
It is notable to state that during the timeframe of the WBC, Topps releases a product called, “Topps Now WBC”, which typically drops during the tournament (March). This set is crucial in the market, because it directly parallels viewership and the popularity of athletes. For example, the 2023 Topps Now #WC-41 card, which commemorated Trout’s first WBC homerun, had PSA 10 sales around $60. While more sought after parallels like the 2023 Bowman Chrome WBC Flag Green Refractor /99 (PSA 10) had sales around the $130 mark (released in September). In fact, almost all of Trout’s inserts and parallels from the WBC releases all had significant growth in prices.
Now let’s all take a deep breath and be honest. Team USA will be significantly better in 2026 with Aaron Judge than without him in 2023. In case some fans forgot (apologies for the recollection of these memories) The United States lost 3-2 to Japan in the championship two years ago. However, I have a strange feeling that a rematch may be in order…and this time it may be headlined with Ohtani vs. Judge - ultimately leaving collectors wanting these cards in remembrance of these special players squaring off.
USA, USA, USA
Patriotism is not something that is learned. It is not something that is taught in school. And it definitely isn’t something that can be forced. National pride is instilled in every person, in every sport, and in every nationally-held tournament. Just a few months ago, the 4 Nations Hockey Tournament had hockey players from the U.S. and Canada dropping gloves every chance they could, simply because they played for the name on the front of their sweaters…not the back.
Unfortunately for the United States, a clean sweep of team Canada was not accomplished, and they were defeated 3-2 in the championship. Not to mention, the Fifa World Cup is coming to America in 2026. Likewise, baseball is America’s pastime, and there will be a strong feeling of patriotism when Aaron Judge takes the field as captain for the stars and stripes. At that point, fans will either be oozing with national pride, or yearning for a much needed U.S. championship on the global scale.
Aaron Judge is not just stepping into a new uniform, instead he is stepping into a new legacy. As the new captain of team USA, he has etched his name alongside Mike Trout and Derek Jeter, however, it’s the narrative that matters. Whether you are a collector, investor, or both, one thing is for certain: as Aaron Judge steps up to the plate, all will rise, and so will his card market.