Latest Marlins Callup Agustin Ramirez and His Cards
One of Miami's top prospects Agustin Ramirez is getting called up to the big league team, according to multiple Marlins' social media accounts.
Ramirez is currently the No. 4 prospect in Miami's system, and he was a key cog in the trade that sent Jazz Chisholm to the Yankees last year. When the trade occurred MLB's Pipeline said this about Ramirez..."With his short right-handed stroke, bat speed and strength, Ramirez makes consistent contact and produces impressive exit velocities. Ramirez stands out much more for his offensive upside than his defensive prowess. Some scouts believe he'll wind up at first base."
Scouting Report (Per MLB.com) Hit: 45 | Power: 55 | Run: 30 | Arm: 55 | Field: 40 | Overall: 50
Ramirez's 1st Bowman came out of 2024 Bowman. And although he has been in the minor leagues since 2019 he has not been included in many products until 2024. So collectors are limited to 2024 Bowman and 2024 Bowman's Best, released after the trade and donning a Marlins uniform.
RELATED: Top 5 MLB Draft Prospects and Their Available Cards
While he doesn't have any cards on Card Ladder yet, a search on 130point.com for 'Agustin Ramirez' generated lots of results. One of the highest selling cards of Ramirez's is his PSA 10 2024 Bowman Chrome 1st Mini Diamond Autograph numbered to 100, which sold for $220 best offer accepted on April 21st.
According to a search of eBay sold listings, one of his recent high dollar raw cards was his Gold Shimmer autograph numbered to just 50, which went for $140 best offer on April 21st.
For collectors on a budget, Ramirez autographs out of Bowman's Best is probably your best option. His first in Marlins uniform, his base autographs can be purchased for under $10. And if you wanted to splurge a little bit, his refractors have sold for a modest increase, which according to eBay sold listings last sold for $11.99 on April 20th.
The catcher from Venezuela has a career .266 average, .816 OPS, and has averaged about 45 RBI each of the eight seasons he's been in minor leagues.