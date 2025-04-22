Collectibles On SI

Latest Marlins Callup Agustin Ramirez and His Cards

Cole Benz

Feb 19, 2025; Jupiter, FL, USA; Miami Marlins catcher Agustin Ramirez (50). Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Feb 19, 2025; Jupiter, FL, USA; Miami Marlins catcher Agustin Ramirez (50). Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
In this story:

One of Miami's top prospects Agustin Ramirez is getting called up to the big league team, according to multiple Marlins' social media accounts.

Ramirez is currently the No. 4 prospect in Miami's system, and he was a key cog in the trade that sent Jazz Chisholm to the Yankees last year. When the trade occurred MLB's Pipeline said this about Ramirez..."With his short right-handed stroke, bat speed and strength, Ramirez makes consistent contact and produces impressive exit velocities. Ramirez stands out much more for his offensive upside than his defensive prowess. Some scouts believe he'll wind up at first base."

Agustín gets the call 📞 Be here to witness the debut of a Marlins Top Prospect. Get your tickets to the show: Marlins.com/tickets

Posted by Miami Marlins on Monday, April 21, 2025

Scouting Report (Per MLB.com)  Hit: 45 | Power: 55 | Run: 30 | Arm: 55 | Field: 40 | Overall: 50

Ramirez's 1st Bowman came out of 2024 Bowman. And although he has been in the minor leagues since 2019 he has not been included in many products until 2024. So collectors are limited to 2024 Bowman and 2024 Bowman's Best, released after the trade and donning a Marlins uniform.

RELATED: Top 5 MLB Draft Prospects and Their Available Cards

Agustin Ramirez
PSA 10 2024 Bowman Agustin Ramirez Chrome Prospect 1st Mini Diamond / eBay | https://shorturl.at/wNRU7

While he doesn't have any cards on Card Ladder yet, a search on 130point.com for 'Agustin Ramirez' generated lots of results. One of the highest selling cards of Ramirez's is his PSA 10 2024 Bowman Chrome 1st Mini Diamond Autograph numbered to 100, which sold for $220 best offer accepted on April 21st.

Agustin Ramirez
2024 Bowman Agustin Ramirez Chrome Gold Autograph #/50 / eBay | https://shorturl.at/kLTtf

According to a search of eBay sold listings, one of his recent high dollar raw cards was his Gold Shimmer autograph numbered to just 50, which went for $140 best offer on April 21st.

Agustin Ramirez
2024 Bowman's Best Agustin Ramirez base autograph / eBay | https://shorturl.at/JsWLN

For collectors on a budget, Ramirez autographs out of Bowman's Best is probably your best option. His first in Marlins uniform, his base autographs can be purchased for under $10. And if you wanted to splurge a little bit, his refractors have sold for a modest increase, which according to eBay sold listings last sold for $11.99 on April 20th.

The catcher from Venezuela has a career .266 average, .816 OPS, and has averaged about 45 RBI each of the eight seasons he's been in minor leagues.

MORE COLLECTIBLES UPDATES

Published |Modified
Cole Benz
COLE BENZ

After graduating from the University of North Dakota in 2008, Cole worked as an advertising copywriter until shifting to print journalism a few years later. Managing three weekly newspapers in the Dakotas, Cole won numerous awards from the North Dakota Newspaper Association including Best of the Dakotas and, their top award, General Excellence. He returned to collecting in 2021 and has since combined his passion for writing with his love of cards. Cole also writes for the Sports Cards Nonsense newsletter and has made guest appearances on multiple sports card collecting podcasts including Sports Cards Nonsense, and the Eephus Baseball Cards Podcast. IG: coleryan411 X: @colebenz

Home/Prospect Watch