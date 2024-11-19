The Rise of Panini NBA Prizm: Basketball's Hottest Cards
As collectors prepare to transition away from Panini, it's become clear that Prizm has solidified itself as the brand of the era, and is what collectors will miss most from this time. Let's take a step back and dive into some key years for the evolution of Prizm basketball cards.
Prizm debuted in 2012 with a 300-card base set and three additional parallels: Green, Silver, and Gold. The Green Prizm was a retail exclusive, while the Silver and Gold Prizms were only found in hobby boxes. The Silver Prizm had an estimated print run of 180, and the elusive Gold Prizms were limited to just 10 copies each. Many consider the 2012 Gold Prizms to be the most important set of the Panini era, with even the most underwhelming players rarely selling for less than $500. This debut year of Prizm is quickly becoming one of the most iconic basketball sets of all time, and collectors can't get enough of them.
2013 introduced Giannis' rookie card along with the addition of eight more parallels, most notably the Black 1-of-1. A couple of years later, in 2015, Nikola Jokić entered the league, the parallels continued to grow, and we saw the debut of the first unnumbered SSP (Super Short Print) Prizm card—the White Sparkle.
Fast forward to 2018, and we were given Luka's iconic Prizm rookie card. By this time, the parallels had expanded to 36, including the debut of the Tiger Stripe and Nebula Prizms. The Tiger Stripe Prizm was an SSP, quickly becoming a fan favorite, while the ever-popular Nebula Prizm was the latest 1-of-1 addition to the checklist. It's worth noting that the Luka Black 1-of-1 Prizm is rumored to still be hidden in a sealed box, with collectors offering public bounties as high as $1,500,000 for the card.
As the years passed, the hype surrounding Prizm only grew. In 2023, the parallels expanded to 63, and Prizm released its first SSP insert card—Prizmania. And that brings us to where we stand today. Nobody knows how many more years of Prizm Basketball we have left, so it’s worth taking a look at the history to determine which cards will matter. What’s abundantly clear, however, is that the brand as a whole will.