The Sports Card Impact Of The De'Aaron Fox Trade
At different points in the history of sports cards, tons of different players have been the ones that generate a lot of buzz for a month or two. De'Aaron Fox was clearly the best player in Sacramento, but now he is going to be playing in San Antonio because he was one of the players traded during this NBA trade deadline season.
Fox is now going to play alongside the Wembanyama/Chris Paul duo, and they are looking to make a splash in the playoffs this year. He still has another year on his deal, so next season will be very interesting—especially if the Spurs add more pieces during the offseason.
Fox is part of the same draft class as Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell. He has the third-most points among anyone in that group, which was considered a bit top-heavy.
The year 2017 is an interesting one for cards for a few reasons. It was the last year before Panini ramped up print runs for many of its basketball products. Although this relates to football, 2017 was also the final year before Prizm Football underwent a major configuration change in 2018, so 2017 was the last year featuring the previous version of rookies.
Luka was another star player who was traded this year, and if you compare their Prizm rookie cards, you can see several large discrepancies—particularly in price and the number of PSA 10s.
If you’re looking to buy any Fox cards, Prizm is probably the best option at its current price. Compared to some of his other basketball counterparts, he does have higher-end cards in products like National Treasures and Flawless. Overall, if you’re interested in his cards, there are good options available for just about any price bracket.
From a sports card perspective, the key question is whether this trade will affect Fox’s cards or Wembanyama’s cards more. We’re still seeing a lot of new products being opened with Wembanyama cards, so we don’t yet know exactly how many of those are in circulation. Fox, on the other hand, has been in products since 2017, so it’s safe to assume that most of his cards have already been pulled and are readily available to buy.