Topps Generating More Talk on Upcoming 'Liquid' Parallels
Topps and Fanatics continue to market their new 'ultra rare' liquid silver and gold parallels, more so then any other new parallels in recent memory. Topps has twice posted about these new releases in the past few days. So why double up if you've already made the announcement?
This is also one off the first times I've seen Topps push out a video since the debut patch 1/1 cards were announced a couple years back. Dubbing them 'next generation' cards, we can only hope they are as spectacular as their marketing is showing them to be.
According to Topps, the design "combines sculpted elements, fresnel lens effects, and holographic patterns to create visually stunning and tactile cards." The way the video shows the card, reminds me of the chameleon car paint that was popular for a very brief time about 15 years ago. It shimmers with color in the light, like liquid.
This new design is said to "seamlessly aligns embossed designs with intricate patterns, including radial and linear effects, offering a visual depth never before seen in The Hobby," according to Topps.
First introduced in the 2024 Diamond Icons set, Liquid Silver represents a breakthrough in card design, blending artistry with cutting-edge innovation. Liquid Silver card technology from Topps combines sculpted elements, fresnel lens effects, and holographic patterns to create visually stunning and tactile cards.- Topps
The hobby is always looking for new and innovative cards to collect. But there are still many questions until they're released. How thick are they? Will they be damage sensitive? But mostly, will they stick around? It looked like acetate would be the next generation of cards, but they're hardly a chase now. Will liquid silver and gold meet that same fate?