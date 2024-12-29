The Washington Nationals Won the MLB Draft Lottery: Who are the options for the top chase in Bowman 2025 Draft?
The third annual MLB Draft Lottery took place on day two of baseball’s Winter Meetings in Dallas, Texas. With a 10% chance of winning the lottery (the fourth best odds) the Nationals won the right to pick first overall. The other big winners were the Seattle Mariners and St. Louis Cardinals who beat long odds to jump into the top five. Even though we're still in the middle of Bowman Draft 2024 season with the draft order settled I thought it would be interesting to take an early look at three of the top players the Nationals could take first overall and who will most likely make their respective product debuts in the Bowman 2025 Draft.
Ethan Holiday SS/3B Stillwater OK HS
Three years after his older brother Jackson went first overall to the O’s, Ethan Holliday checks in as the top prospect in the 2025 draft. While considered a strong hitter, Holliday projects to impressive raw power with the potential to be a 30-35 home run like his father Matt. While athletic considering his size most scouts believe that he will move over to third base where he is projected to be an above average defender. Obviously being a senior in high school comes with a lot of risks for collectors. Even the best and most hype high schoolers can fizzle out but the potnetial reward for collectors is extremely high. Coming from a baseball family with an older brother who went first overall only helps his status to collectors. Even if Holliday doesn't go first overall I expect him to be the top chase in 2025 Bowman Draft.
Jace LaViollete OF, Texas A&M
If the Nationals are feeling like taking less of a risk (or if they work out a pre-draft below slot deal) Jace LaViollete who could become the first four year starter to go number 1 overall since Daren Erstad. I like LaViolette for many of the same reasons collectors do. Offense with power always play with collectors which are LaViollete’s strong suits Possessing easy raw power with a great arm, LaViolette profiles as a prototypical right fielder at the big league level which should make those in the hobby excited. The only concern for both MLB teams and collectors is the swing and miss in his game because that could hinder his development and debut. However he could quiet those concerns by continuing to show an improved batting eye. Should he go number one overall he’d still represent a worthy chase for collectors in 2025. If not I still expect him to be the top secondary chase for collectors if he makes his debut in Bowman Draft.
Jamie Arnold LHP, FSU
Should the Nationals decide to go the pitching route with the first overall pick Jamie Arnold would most likely get the call. Arnold has four above average pitches in his arsenal with above average command and control. The question for some collectors is whether or not Arnold has the potential to be a left handed Paul Skenes. Obviously we're a very long a way from determining that but he does grade out strongly by most scouts. Pitchers also always come with a lot of risks so collectors are naturally averse to them in general. Another impact for Bowman Draft is the trickle down effect taking Arnold first would have. Traditionally the first overall pick is always in Bowman Draft while the second overall is historically in the next year’s Bowman product. That might decrease the number of worthwhile hitters that are chases in next year’s Bowman Draft if Arnold is taken first overall.