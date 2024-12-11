SI

2025 MLB Draft Lottery Results, Full Pick Order: Nationals No. 1, Marlins Tumble

Everything you need to know about the 2025 MLB draft lottery.

Blake Silverman

MLB Commissioner Manfred during the first round of the MLB Draft at Cowtown Coliseum.
MLB Commissioner Manfred during the first round of the MLB Draft at Cowtown Coliseum. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The MLB Draft Lottery came and went at the league's Winter Meetings in Dallas, where executives, managers and media members gathered to make the Hilton Anatole Hotel baseball's epicenter for the week.

The league conducted its draft lottery Tuesday, which enters all non-playoff teams into a drawing for the top six picks in next year's draft. Some teams can become ineligible for the lottery, however, due to previous lotteries, market size and revenue sharing rules. This applied to two clubs this year.

Here's everything you need to know about the lottery, how the night shook out and where your team will pick in the first round of the 2025 MLB draft:

How the MLB Draft Lottery Works

This year, only 16 of the 18 non-playoff teams were eligible for the lottery. The Chicago White Sox and the Athletics were the two ineligible squads.

The White Sox were ineligible because they are a "payor club," which is a team who gives rather than receives revenue sharing dollars. Payor clubs are not allowed to be selected in consecutive lotteries. The White Sox selected fifth in 2024.

The Athletics are a "payee club," which is a team who receives revenue sharing dollars. Payee clubs cannot receive a lottery pick three years in a row, while the A's selected in the lottery in both 2023 and '24, thus ruling them out for this go round.

All eligible teams, which is everyone who didn't make the playoffs other than the White Sox and A's, are entered into the lottery drawing for pick No. 1 through pick No. 6. After the sixth pick is decided, the rest of the teams are ordered based on their winning percentage.

This year, the Colorado Rockies and the Miami Marlins had the top chances of winning the top pick. Each team had a 22.45% chance to select first. The team with the next highest odds was the Los Angeles Angels (17.96%), followed by the Washington Nationals (10.2%).

MLB Draft Lottery Results: Top Picks

Here are the teams that landed in the lottery-selected top six picks:

Draft Pick

Team

2024 Record

% of getting No. 1 pick

1

Washington Nationals

71–91

10.2%

2

Los Angeles Angels

63–99

17.96%

3

Seattle Mariners

85–77

0.53%

4

Colorado Rockies

61–101

22.45%

5

St. Louis Cardinals

83–79

0.82%

6

Pittsburgh Pirates

76–86

5.31%

The Washington Nationals won the draft lottery with only the fourth best odds to do so, while the Miami Marlins slipped fully out of the lottery after entering the night tied for the top odds with the Colorado Rockies.

Complete Round 1 Order for the MLB Draft

Outside of the lottery-selected top six, here is the full first-round order for the 2025 MLB draft:

Pick

Team

Record

1

Washington Nationals

71–91

2

Los Angeles Angeles

63–99

3

Seattle Mariners

85–77

4

Colorado Rockies

61–101

5

St. Louis Cardinals

83–79

6

Pittsburgh Pirates

76–86

7

Miami Marlins

62–100

8

Toronto Blue Jays

74–88

9

Cincinnati Reds

77–85

10

Chicago White Sox

41–121

11

Athletics

69–93

12

Texas Rangers

78–84

13

San Francisco Giants

80–82

14

Tampa Bay Rays

80–82

15

Boston Red Sox

81–81

16

Minnesota Twins

82–80

17

Chicago Cubs

83–79

18

Arizona Diamondbacks

89–73

19

Baltimore Orioles

91–71

20

Milwaukee Brewers

93–69

21

Houston Astros

88–73

22

Atlanta Braves

89–73

23

Kansas City Royals

86–76

24

Detroit Tigers

86–76

25

San Diego Padres

93–69

26

Philadelphia Phillies

95–67

27

Cleveland Guardians

92–69

28

Kansas City Royals

86–76

29.

Milwaukee Brewers

93–69

30.

Milwaukee Brewers

93–69

31.

Detroit Tigers

86–76

32.

Seattle Mariners

85–77

33.

Minnesota Twins

82–80

34.

Tampa Bay Rays

80–82

35.

Cincinnati Reds

77–85

36.

Athletics

69–93

37.

Miami Marlins

62–100

38.

New York Mets

89–73

39.

New York Yankees

94–68

40

Los Angeles Dodgers

98–64

