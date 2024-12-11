2025 MLB Draft Lottery Results, Full Pick Order: Nationals No. 1, Marlins Tumble
The MLB Draft Lottery came and went at the league's Winter Meetings in Dallas, where executives, managers and media members gathered to make the Hilton Anatole Hotel baseball's epicenter for the week.
The league conducted its draft lottery Tuesday, which enters all non-playoff teams into a drawing for the top six picks in next year's draft. Some teams can become ineligible for the lottery, however, due to previous lotteries, market size and revenue sharing rules. This applied to two clubs this year.
Here's everything you need to know about the lottery, how the night shook out and where your team will pick in the first round of the 2025 MLB draft:
How the MLB Draft Lottery Works
This year, only 16 of the 18 non-playoff teams were eligible for the lottery. The Chicago White Sox and the Athletics were the two ineligible squads.
The White Sox were ineligible because they are a "payor club," which is a team who gives rather than receives revenue sharing dollars. Payor clubs are not allowed to be selected in consecutive lotteries. The White Sox selected fifth in 2024.
The Athletics are a "payee club," which is a team who receives revenue sharing dollars. Payee clubs cannot receive a lottery pick three years in a row, while the A's selected in the lottery in both 2023 and '24, thus ruling them out for this go round.
All eligible teams, which is everyone who didn't make the playoffs other than the White Sox and A's, are entered into the lottery drawing for pick No. 1 through pick No. 6. After the sixth pick is decided, the rest of the teams are ordered based on their winning percentage.
This year, the Colorado Rockies and the Miami Marlins had the top chances of winning the top pick. Each team had a 22.45% chance to select first. The team with the next highest odds was the Los Angeles Angels (17.96%), followed by the Washington Nationals (10.2%).
MLB Draft Lottery Results: Top Picks
Here are the teams that landed in the lottery-selected top six picks:
Draft Pick
Team
2024 Record
% of getting No. 1 pick
1
Washington Nationals
71–91
10.2%
2
Los Angeles Angels
63–99
17.96%
3
Seattle Mariners
85–77
0.53%
4
Colorado Rockies
61–101
22.45%
5
St. Louis Cardinals
83–79
0.82%
6
Pittsburgh Pirates
76–86
5.31%
The Washington Nationals won the draft lottery with only the fourth best odds to do so, while the Miami Marlins slipped fully out of the lottery after entering the night tied for the top odds with the Colorado Rockies.
Complete Round 1 Order for the MLB Draft
Outside of the lottery-selected top six, here is the full first-round order for the 2025 MLB draft:
Pick
Team
Record
1
Washington Nationals
71–91
2
Los Angeles Angeles
63–99
3
Seattle Mariners
85–77
4
Colorado Rockies
61–101
5
St. Louis Cardinals
83–79
6
Pittsburgh Pirates
76–86
7
Miami Marlins
62–100
8
Toronto Blue Jays
74–88
9
Cincinnati Reds
77–85
10
Chicago White Sox
41–121
11
Athletics
69–93
12
Texas Rangers
78–84
13
San Francisco Giants
80–82
14
Tampa Bay Rays
80–82
15
Boston Red Sox
81–81
16
Minnesota Twins
82–80
17
Chicago Cubs
83–79
18
Arizona Diamondbacks
89–73
19
Baltimore Orioles
91–71
20
Milwaukee Brewers
93–69
21
Houston Astros
88–73
22
Atlanta Braves
89–73
23
Kansas City Royals
86–76
24
Detroit Tigers
86–76
25
San Diego Padres
93–69
26
Philadelphia Phillies
95–67
27
Cleveland Guardians
92–69
28
Kansas City Royals
86–76
29.
Milwaukee Brewers
93–69
30.
Milwaukee Brewers
93–69
31.
Detroit Tigers
86–76
32.
Seattle Mariners
85–77
33.
Minnesota Twins
82–80
34.
Tampa Bay Rays
80–82
35.
Cincinnati Reds
77–85
36.
Athletics
69–93
37.
Miami Marlins
62–100
38.
New York Mets
89–73
39.
New York Yankees
94–68
40
Los Angeles Dodgers
98–64