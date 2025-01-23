Thefts at Card Shows: Security and Accountability
With the holidays behind us, card shows are set to ramp up every weekend across the country. However, a recurring issue continues to cast a shadow over these events: theft. Whether it occurs before, during, or after the shows, theft has become an unfortunate reality that must be addressed.
Adapting to this ever-changing environment is a responsibility that falls heavily on show organizers, who must implement stronger measures to ensure the safety of participants and their collectibles. At the same time, each of us as collectors must take personal accountability for safeguarding our items. It's important to stay vigilant and recognize that unfortunately, there are always individuals devising new ways to exploit others.
Recently, disconcerting news emerged from the Philly Show in December, where a collector was followed after leaving the event. While dining at a nearby restaurant, their vehicle was targeted, and both money and sports cards were stolen.
Trent of GraniteStateCards and Matt of MattsBBallCards shared their experience on Instagram on Saturday, December 14th, reporting that they had been victims of a targeted robbery after leaving the Philly Show. The thieves escaped with a significant amount of cash and inventory. In an effort to try and retrieve their inventory, they posted a detailed list of the stolen items on Instagram, urging others to stay vigilant. A police report has been filed, and the investigation is ongoing with local authorities.
The theft off the premises wasn’t the only incident during the show. Paul Kutch, the Philly Show Manager, informed me that a dealer reported that two high-end, unopened boxes of cards were stolen from their booth during show hours. Although the dealer couldn’t pinpoint the exact time, they narrowed it down to a 1-2 hour window. The theft was reported to show management, and a police report was filed with local law enforcement.
Mr. Kutch also said another dealer observed a suspect pocketing numerous individual cards from another dealer during show hours. This was immediately reported to undercover security and on-duty local police officers. The suspect was apprehended and arrested. He was only arrested because one of the dealers he stole from decided to press charges. Local authorities are currently handling the case.
The Philly Show is supported by a comprehensive security team, which includes multiple undercover off-duty police officers, armed security guards, and uniformed local police officers who station their police cruisers at the main entrance and then patrol the show floor. Additionally, the venue is equipped with security cameras throughout the facility. Security is present during all public show hours and is also on-site during dealer move-in and move-out.
I reached out to Joe Drelich, Owner of the Philly Show, and asked him what security changes have been implemented in light of the recent thefts occurring at the show? "We actually have been increasing security over the past 18 months. We continue to be diligent in our use of security and are looking into adding additional cameras as well as possibly having the ability to have an outside security camera company offer private services for individual dealers. We also offer Full Size safes for rental as well as locking table top and large stand-up showcases. You can also rent fire proof/waterproof security bags to lock your items up at night. "
Setting up as a vendor at shows can be an exciting opportunity to showcase your cards and connect with other collectors. However, one of the most crucial aspects of being a successful vendor is ensuring you maintain personal accountability for your items. From setup to teardown, your ability to manage, track, and safeguard your inventory will directly impact your show’s success.
Personal accountability for your items is a cornerstone of running a successful business let alone as a dealer at a card show. By staying organized and vigilant you can minimize losses, improve your efficiency, and enhance your overall experience. Remember, your cards or items are not just products on the shelf; they represent your hard work and dedication towards your business—protect and manage them with care.
So, ask yourself is all this enough? Do shows need to do more? What can you do to help?