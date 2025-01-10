This Is The New Paul Skenes Rookie Card Everyone Wants
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes has become a hobby favorite. His newest rookie card is the latest example of just how hot Skenes is at the moment.
Hobby boxes of 2024 Topps Archives were released just two days ago -- and have quickly become a must-rip by collectors looking to gobble up new Skenes rookie cards.
The set, known for its retro designs, is one many love to hate. Skenes and other top rookies, such as Jackson Holliday and Elly De La Cruz, have made this a box some consider worth buying this year.
While Skenes has a base rookie card in the set -- featuring him on a 1970 Topps design -- is currently selling on eBay for roughly $5.
But the set has a short-printed Skenes variation -- the card everyone is hoping to pull -- that has skyrocketed on the secondary market and selling for as much as $90. The SP version shows Skenes pitching, while the base card features a portrait photo of him.
Skenes' rookie cards are available in a variety of 2024 Topps sets. Overall, Skenes' biggest seven-day price increase, according to Sports Card Investor, are his 2024 Topps Now #491 base card, 2024 Topps Update #US100 Gold #/2024 and 2024 Topps Now #407 base.