Three Graded Card Auctions Exceed $1,000,000 In A Single Night
The world of collectibles and sports cards continues to deliver jaw-dropping moments, and on Saturday, February 22, 2025, not one, not two, but three of those jaw-dropping moments all happened within just a few hours of one another across two of the most well-known sports card auction houses.
By crossing the million-dollar threshold, not only was the vibrancy and strength of the collectibles marketplace reinforced, but each of these sales certainly captured the attention of both seasoned collectors and high-net-worth investors alike.
The first major sale of the night came from Heritage Auctions, where a 1955 Topps Roberto Clemente #164, graded PSA Mint 9, soared to an astonishing $1,006,500. The legendary Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder’s rookie card remains one of the most coveted pieces in baseball card collecting, and this particular specimen, boasting near-flawless centering and razor-sharp corners, did not disappoint.
Clemente's legacy as both a Hall of Fame player and humanitarian only adds to the card’s allure, making it a must-have for high-end collectors.
Next up was a modern-day grail from basketball royalty. At Goldin Auctions, a 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Rookie Patch Autograph (RPA) Parallel #78 LeBron James (#18/23), graded BGS 8.5 with a perfect 10 autograph, commanded a staggering $1,220,000.
The Exquisite collection revolutionized basketball cards upon its release, and set a new and very high standard for premium, high-end cards. Featuring an on-card autograph and a striking patch from James’ Cleveland Cavaliers jersey, this RPA remains the ultimate modern-era chase card. With LeBron’s legacy still growing, this sale cements his status in the upper echelon of collectible sports icons.
The final and highest sale of the night belonged to an all-time classic: the 1916 M101-4 Sporting News Babe Ruth "Blank Back" Rookie #151, graded PSA NM 7, which fetched an earth-shattering $1,372,500.
The Babe’s earliest-known baseball card remains a white whale for vintage collectors, and this particular card, with its sharp edges and clean surface, set the tone for the night’s historic significance. The Bambino’s rookie card is a relic of baseball’s golden age, and with such few high-grade copies in circulation, this sale only reaffirms its enduring legacy among vintage collectors with some pretty deep pockets.
Three seven-figure sales in one night? That’s the definition of a hobby experiencing quite the resurgence among collectors especially since there were just six seven-figure sales in all of 2024 and only nine in all of 2023.
Whether vintage baseball icons or modern basketball superstars are your preference, the trading card market continues to thrive, and this trifecta of the latest seven-figure sales only prove that elite cards will always remain a premier choice among high-end collectors and investors.