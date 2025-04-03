Tiger Woods Extends Memorabilia Deal With Upper Deck
Upper Deck announced on Thursday that it had extended its exclusive card and memorabilia deal with Tiger Woods.
As a result, the legendary golfer has become “one of the longest-standing spokespeople at Upper Deck,” the company said.
The deal, the terms of which were not disclosed, will allow Upper Deck to continue to be the sole licensed producer of Woods’ trading cards, collectibles and autographed memorabilia, extending the relationship beyond 25 years.
“We've been fortunate to work alongside Tiger for nearly his entire professional career, helping create connections with fans and celebrate moments throughout his historic journey with our collectibles,” said Jason Masherah, president of Upper Deck. “Tiger Woods fans across the globe have collected the authentic and innovative products we've created together. We look forward to continuing our relationship and building products dedicated to Tiger’s historic legacy.”
Woods, one of the most dominant golfers in history with 15 major championship wins, has experienced success since the 1990s, inspiring a new generation of golfers.
The youngest-ever Masters winner in 1997, Woods became the world top golfer and in 1999 won a PGA Championship. In 2000, Upper Deck paid $15 million over five years to sign Woods.
Upper Deck had been courting Woods for several years. Woods, famous for his Nike and other endorsement deals, realized the importance of making a deal with a company that could handle his autographs and other memorabilia.
Woods is now part of the Upper Deck family, alongside Michael Jordan and Wayne Gretzky, as spokesmen who have been with the company for multiple decades.
“I’ve been proud to be a partner of Upper Deck for so many years and looking forward to the future together,” Woods said in a news release put out by Upper Deck.
Upper Deck has captured every moment of his career, from launching his first-ever licensed trading card in the 2001 Upper Deck Golf set to autographed memorabilia of his equipment, shirts and hats.
Collectors can find Woods’ cards and memorabilia at Upper Deck’s Certified Diamond Dealer hobby shops and online. For more information on upcoming Tiger Woods products, visit UpperDeck.com.