National Hockey Card Day Highlight's Sports Global Appeal
Following the wildly successful NHL Four Nations Face-Off, hockey fans around the world will be treated to another global treat: National Hockey Card Day.
The promotion, which takes place April 5, is now in its 16th edition and will allow collectors around the world a chance at some free cards.
RELATED: Is Topps Making Hockey Cards Again?
The giveaway once again encourages collectors around the world to visit their local participating hobby shops to pick up a free pack of hockey cards from Upper Deck.
This year’s set includes rookies Macklin Celebrini and Matvei Michov, along with veterans Alex Ovechkin and Connor McDavid and legends like Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux. The set also features mascots and the chance at autographed cards.
Canadian collectors can also visit select retailers for exclusive, free nine-card sheets.
To find a participating hobby shops, check out Upper Deck’s Certified Diamond Dealers.