Collectibles On SI

National Hockey Card Day Highlight's Sports Global Appeal

Collectors can take part in the Upper Deck giveaway on April 5

Clemente Lisi

Feb 20, 2025; Boston, MA, USA; [Imagn Images direct customers only] Team Canada forward Connor McDavid (97) during the 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey championship game against the United States at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
Feb 20, 2025; Boston, MA, USA; [Imagn Images direct customers only] Team Canada forward Connor McDavid (97) during the 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey championship game against the United States at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Following the wildly successful NHL Four Nations Face-Off, hockey fans around the world will be treated to another global treat: National Hockey Card Day. 

The promotion, which takes place April 5, is now in its 16th edition and will allow collectors around the world a chance at some free cards. 

RELATED: Is Topps Making Hockey Cards Again?

The giveaway once again encourages collectors around the world to visit their local participating hobby shops to pick up a free pack of hockey cards from Upper Deck

This year’s set includes rookies Macklin Celebrini and Matvei Michov, along with veterans Alex Ovechkin and Connor McDavid and legends like Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux. The set also features mascots and the chance at autographed cards.

Canadian collectors can also visit select retailers for exclusive, free nine-card sheets.

To find a participating hobby shops, check out Upper Deck’s Certified Diamond Dealers.

MORE COLLECTIBLE UPDATES

Published |Modified
Clemente Lisi
CLEMENTE LISI

Clemente Lisi is a writer and editor with nearly three decades of experience. You can follow him at x.com/ClementeLisi.

Home/Inside the Hobby