Topps NOW New Look for 2025!
Juan Soto’s Historic Mets Contract Immortalized by Topps NOW
On Saturday February 22, 2025, Topps officially announced the brand-new design for its 2025 Topps NOW collection, and with it comes a series of exciting enhancements that collectors won’t want to miss! With that said, this year’s update not only refreshes the previous look and feel but also introduces significant structural changes that bring the on-demand product in line with some of Topps’ most popular produts.
The first thing that collectors will notice is clearly a brand new look, which has been updated to reflect a more contemporary, and eye-catching style. While details on the exact design elements remain under wraps, collectors can expect a fresh layout and dynamic visuals that elevate the in-the-moment action shots that Topps NOW captures so well.
Topps Now: Livvy Dunne & Paul Skenes Are Taking the Hobby By Storm!
Topps NOW Launches First-Ever MARVEL Comics Card to Celebrate ‘Captain America: Brave New World’
Parallel Upgrades: A Much More Familiar Structure
One of the most notable changes for 2025 is the revamped parallel structure, which now aligns with Topps' core releases. Collectors can chase the following parallels:
- Gold /50
- Orange /25
- Black /10
- Red /5
- 1/1 Foilfractor
This overhaul brings a whole new level of excitement for collectors who love chasing rare parallels. Gone are the days of uncertainty as Topps NOW parallels will follow a structure that’s consistent with the company’s most beloved products.
And with every parallel now featuring foil cardstock and a holographic finish, these limited-edition cards will have an extra layer of shine, making them true showpieces in any collection. Whether you're hunting for a low-numbered gem or that elusive 1/1 Foilfractor, the thrill of the chase has never been greater!
Collectors Can Now Chase "Lucky Hits" & "Special Chrome" Versions
For the first time since its inception in 2016, Topps NOW will be adding a new series of parallels for collectors to chase. These parallels will be known as "lucky hits" and occur when a print run of a specific card reaches one of two key thresholds.
For example, when a print run surpasses the 50,000 mark and then goes on to surpass the 100,000 mark, collectors are now given the chance to pull "Special Chrome" versions of their favorite cards.
So what exactly does this mean for those purchasing Topps NOW cards? In short, this means that these "lucky hits" will create a lottery-like experience, making each high-print-run release even more special.
Introducing Opal Chrome
Perhaps the most groundbreaking addition to the 2025 Topps NOW lineup is the introduction of Opal Chrome parallels, a brand-new concept never before seen in any Topps product. These stunning parallels will be available only when the print run of a specific card hits the milestones of 250,000 and 500,000, creating an entirely new tier of ultra-rare chase cards that are sure to captivate the hearts and mind of collectors.
So, what exactly is Opal Chrome? While Topps has yet to unveil all of the key details, the name alone suggests a shimmering, multi-dimensional finish unlike anything seen in previous releases. If previous innovations like Superfractors are any indication, Opal Chrome is set to be one of the most visually striking and sought-after additions to the hobby.
Conclusion
With its bold new design for 2025, its revamped parallels, and the groundbreaking introduction of "Lucky Hits", "Special Chrome", and "Opal Chrome", 2025 Topps NOW is set to redefine the excitement of on-demand collecting. The introduction of high-tier chase cards ensures every release is more thrilling than ever. Whether you're chasing a rare 1/1 Foilfractor or hoping to pull the first-ever Opal Chrome, this year’s Topps NOW promises to be a must-have for collectors everywhere!