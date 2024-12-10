Juan Soto’s Historic Mets Contract Immortalized by Topps NOW
As a lifelong Queens Native, die-hard New York Mets fan, and a dedicated collector of all things sports, I can hardly contain my excitement for the latest (and greatest) free agent signing in MLB History. The New York Mets have Signed Juan Soto!
Soto, who inked a jaw-dropping 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Metropolitans, is already solidifying his place in Mets History. The news sent shockwaves through baseball and immediately set the hobby world on fire with the release of a Topps NOW card commemorating this monumental signing.
Soto, already a legend at just 26, has joined the Amazin’s in what promises to be an era-defining partnership. For Mets fans, this is not just about stats; it’s about swagger, championship aspirations, and a chance to rewrite history. For collectors, it’s literally a golden opportunity to collect Juan Soto’s first ever card as a New York Met.
Topps wasted no time capitalizing on the fervor by launching a Topps NOW card celebrating Soto’s record-breaking deal. True to its form, the release is packed with tantalizing chase elements that will have collectors scrambling to secure their piece of history. The base card design beautifully captures Soto donning the Mets’ blue and orange as he embarks on this new chapter of his career.
For the lucky few, the real magic lies in the parallels. Limited-edition runs include:
• /49 Blue
• /25 Purple
• /10 Red
• /5 Orange
• 1/1 Gold
But wait, there’s more! For autograph seekers, Topps has upped the ante. On-card autograph redemptions are the crown jewel of this release, with only a handful available (and by handful, I mean no more than 16 so they’re super rare!):
• /10 Standard Autographs
• /5 Special Edition Autographs inscribed "My First Mets Auto!"
• 1/1 Exclusive Autograph Redemption
These autograph redemption cards are replacing base cards in specific packs, turning every purchase into a potential treasure hunt. The inscription “My First Mets Auto!” adds a personal touch that will make those cards instant grails for collectors.
For Mets fans, Soto represents a transformative piece in the team’s pursuit of a championship. For the hobby, this card marks a historic convergence of sports and collecting. For collectors, this is more than just a card, it’s a symbol of hope, history, and a future that’s never looked brighter for a Kid from Queens and the entire Mets Nation.
Keep in mind these cards will only be available for purchase until December 12th at 2:30PM EST according to the folks at Topps.