Victor Wembanyama Rookie Cards You Can Buy For $5
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama has become one of the most collectable players among NBA card collectors.
Wemby cards -- primarily numbered ones and rare inserts -- have skyrocketed in value since his arrival following the 2023 NBA Draft. He was named the league's Rookie of the Year in 2024. As a result, he became the king of PSA graded cards.
Those looking to own a a Wemby rookie card have had a tough time finding affordable options. Nonetheless, there are some affordable options out there for collectors when it comes to buying Wembanyama rookie cards.
The 2023 Prizm basketball set, released in February 2024, has already produced 24,068 PSA 10 Wembanyama Prizm rookie cards. That figure doesn’t even include other grades of the same card, which boasts a 60% gem rate. In total, over 40,000 copies of the card have been graded by PSA.
Here's a look at several options collectors should consider:
In raw form, Wemby's 2023 Hoops "Winter Rookie" -- a card featuring the center dribbling a ball with snow fall around him -- can be had for $5 and in some cases even less.
Another cheap rookie option is Wemby's 2023-24 Panini NBA Hoops card that's part of the Hoops Tribute subset. Raw copies c opies can be had for $5.
Finally, Wembanyama's 2023-24 Panini Hoops Premium Stock card can he had for, you guessed it, just $5.