Victor Wembanyama, Setting Records on the Court, and off for Spurs
The man known as “the Alien” scored a career-high 50 points last night in a 139-130 win over the Washington Wizard. In doing so, he became the 4th youngest player ever to score 50 points or more.
Wembanyama, the #1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft is taking names, and cashing checks. In just 83 NBA games played the young man has done nothing but shot himself up the list of “best in the game” today.
This season, he is averaging 22.3 PPG, 10.2 RPG, and almost 4 blocks per game. What is amazing, is he is 7 foot 4, and he shoot the three as well, taking over 8 per game.
Looks like hobbyist have taken notice of his record night, as his 2023 Prizm RC has gone up overnight.
Per Ebay Sold on average, his PSA 10 Prizm (card #136) over the last couple of days sold for around $75-85. Last night, and going into today (11-14-2024) his card hit $101 at bids, and two buy it now sold for $100 and $110 respectively.
It looks like collectors are seeing the generational talent and understanding that the prices today could potentially be the floor with Wembanyama.
With the Spurs alone, he is already getting compared to Tim Duncan, and David Robinson….and that alone is an incredible honor.
He is building a new culture, players want to play with him, and for him. The 2023 block champ, ROY, All Rookie, All Defensive player is just getting started.
This international star is putting the World on notice.