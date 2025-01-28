What did Will Howard's 24 hours after Ohio State's National Championship look like?
Will Howard is now a National Champion after leading the Ohio State Buckeyes over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 34-23. Buckeyes' quaterback Will Howard led the charge, going 17-21 for 231 yards, and two touchdowns. Just a year removed from transferring in from Kansas State, Howard came through in the biggest moment of his young career. The 24 hours after a championship can bring a flurry of activity for the athlete, but it also summons a wave of collectors looking to purchase a piece of history, forever wanting to cement the moment in their collections.
On January 21st 2024, the day after the National Championship victory, Howard's sports cards recorded 299 individual sales on Ebay. To put into perspective how large this number is, in the whole month of December, Howard's sports cards recorded a total of 739 sales on ebay. 40% of December's total of Howard's sports cards took place in one day; the day after the National Championship victory. Here are the Top 5 highest sales from that day:
1. 2024 National Convention “VIP” Nebula Auto /9 PSA 10
This card sold on January 21st for $995 via Ebay (best offer). Notably the lowest numbered card on this Top 5, this card was an exclusive to the 2024 National Sports Collectors Convention held in Cleveland, Ohio.
2. 2024 Panini Luminance Football Future Signatures Green Auto PSA 10 (POP 1)
This card sold on January 21st for $329 via Ebay (best offer). This card was a part of Panini's first time including the NIL subset "Future Signatures" in their NFL product, Luminance Football.
3. 2023 Bowman University Football “1955” Orange Refractor Auto /25
This card sold on January 21st for $280 via Ebay (best offer). Notably the only card in this Top 5 that features Howard in his Kansas State uniform. Howard's first collegiate cards were prodcued in 2023, before his transfer to Ohio State. As this card was a part of the 2023 Bowman University Football product, is follows within that threshold.
4. 2024 Bowman University Football Black Refractor Auto /10
This card sold on January 21st for $225 via Ebay (best offer). This card was the first large collegiate set that featured Howard in his Buckeyes' uniform, 2024 Bowman University Football.
5. 2024 Bowman’s Best University Football Teal Geometric Refractor Auto /15
This card sold on January 21st for $197.50 via Ebay (Auction). This sale is a representation of captalizing on the moment as a seller; the only auction in the Top 5, as well as including "National Champ" in the title of the listing.
https://www.si.com/collectibles/inside-the-hobby/ohio-state-football-s-national-championship-is-being-commemorated-by-onit-athlete