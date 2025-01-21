Ohio State football's National Championship is being commemorated by ONIT Athlete
The Ohio State Buckeyes are the 2025 College Football Playoff National Champions after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 34-23. In a season where head coach Ryan Day's future of coaching was in question, after being ridiculed for the programs fourth straight loss to their biggest rival in Michigan, the Buckeyes won their first championship since 2014. The long awaited moment for Buckeye fans is finally here, and ONIT Athlete is looking to give collectors a way to celebrate.
Announced after the final whistle blew, ONIT Athlete is releasing a Ohio State Football 2024 Commemorative Box. Now listed on their website for $99.99, each box will include a full 2024 base set, two commemorative inserts, a (Commemorative Box) exclusive numbered blackout variant. See the full checklist here:
The two commemorative inserts are an offensive stars insert featuring: Will Howard, Quinshon Judkins, and Jeremiah Smith, with the other being a defensive stars insert featuring: Caleb Downs, Jack Sawyer, and Cody Simon. Numbered variants are to be randomly dispersed into boxes. The numbered blackout variants are each serial numbered /200 with the subjects being: Emeka Egbuka, Will Howard, Davison Igbinosun, Jeremiah Smith, and Carnell Tate.
Top 5 Sports Cards From The National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes
Other options to shop the 2024 Ohio State Football team on ONIT Athlete are as follows: single pack of 2024 Ohio State football trading cards $12.99, and Platinum Box (Guaranteed Autograph) of 2024 Ohio State football trading cards $69.95.