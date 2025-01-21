Collectibles On SI

Ohio State football's National Championship is being commemorated by ONIT Athlete

The Ohio State Buckeyes are the 2025 College Football Playoff National Champions. With any Championship run, there comes many avenues for collectors and fans to cement this moment in history, and ONIT Athlete is trying to capitalize on the moment with a commemorative set.

Kayla Norsworthy

Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate their 34-23 win over Notre Dame Fighting Irish to win the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on January 20, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate their 34-23 win over Notre Dame Fighting Irish to win the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on January 20, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Ohio State Buckeyes are the 2025 College Football Playoff National Champions after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 34-23. In a season where head coach Ryan Day's future of coaching was in question, after being ridiculed for the programs fourth straight loss to their biggest rival in Michigan, the Buckeyes won their first championship since 2014. The long awaited moment for Buckeye fans is finally here, and ONIT Athlete is looking to give collectors a way to celebrate.

Announced after the final whistle blew, ONIT Athlete is releasing a Ohio State Football 2024 Commemorative Box. Now listed on their website for $99.99, each box will include a full 2024 base set, two commemorative inserts, a (Commemorative Box) exclusive numbered blackout variant. See the full checklist here:

The two commemorative inserts are an offensive stars insert featuring: Will Howard, Quinshon Judkins, and Jeremiah Smith, with the other being a defensive stars insert featuring: Caleb Downs, Jack Sawyer, and Cody Simon. Numbered variants are to be randomly dispersed into boxes. The numbered blackout variants are each serial numbered /200 with the subjects being: Emeka Egbuka, Will Howard, Davison Igbinosun, Jeremiah Smith, and Carnell Tate.

JT Tuimoloau celebrating the Ohio State National Championship
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end JT Tuimoloau (44) celebrates after defeating Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the College Football Playoff championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Jan. 21, 2025. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Top 5 Sports Cards From The National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes

Other options to shop the 2024 Ohio State Football team on ONIT Athlete are as follows: single pack of 2024 Ohio State football trading cards $12.99, and Platinum Box (Guaranteed Autograph) of 2024 Ohio State football trading cards $69.95.

Published |Modified
Kayla Norsworthy
KAYLA NORSWORTHY

Home/Inside the Hobby