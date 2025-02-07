What do Jayden Daniels Award-Winning Memorabilia and Cards Look Like?
It's hardly breaking news that Jayden Daniels is one of the hottest names in the sports collecting world. It was also hardly a surprise that the Washington Commanders quarterback was named Offensive Rookie of the Year at yesterday's NFL Honors.
Daniels garnered 49 of 50 first place votes, with one ballot placing him second to Las Vegas Raiders phenom Brock Bowers. Daniels had a rookie campaign for the ages, rejuvenating the Commanders franchise, throwing for 3,569 yards and 25 touchdowns while leading Washington to its first NFC Championship game in over two decades.
Jayden Daniels, Nix, Maye, Williams and The Future of The NFL
The QB out of LSU wowed the sporting world. With an array of incredible plays including one of the plays of the season - a game-winning Hail Mary to defeat fellow rookie and rival Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears. For good measure, the dual-threat rushed for 891 yards and 6 scores.
Upon the news of the award, Fanatics Authentic announced the release of commemorative memorabilia celebrating Daniels' achievement. Top sellers so far include a Daniels mini helmet case, a signed football, and a framed OROY collage.
Topps NOW got in on the act, with the latest Jayden Daniels release. Available until February 10, the commemorative offering includes a Daniels auto version with '2024 Rookie of the Year' inscription.
Jayden Daniels Rookie Cards You Can Buy For $5
Daniels has taken both the league and The Hobby by storm, through Topps releases as well as Panini. Daniels' Prizm and Kaboom's have done particularly well, and the Jayden Daniels Prizm Donruss Downtown solo and dual entries have intrigued. In the last ten days alone, a Daniels Prizm Gold /10 sold for $36,000 at auction, while a Kaboom Gold /10 fetched $19,825.
The whole collectible market is in the Jayden Daniels business. How far can Daniels go?