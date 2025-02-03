Jayden Daniels Rookie Cards You Can Buy For $5
The Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles may be less than a week away, but there’s one quarterback collectors can’t stop talking about.
That’s Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders.
The rookie signal-caller has seen his cards skyrocket in recent weeks after taking Washington to the NFC Championship game. Although Daniels isn’t playing this Sunday in the biggest football game of the year, collectors are gobbling up his trading cards.
Daniels, the second overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft out of LSU, started all 17 games for the Commanders this season and completed 331 of 480 passes (69 percent; sixth in the NFL) for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a passer rating of 100.1 (seventh in the league).
It’s both a testament to what fans think of Daniels’ future potential and the enduring allure of speculating on rookie cards, one of the biggest expenses for collectors looking to invest.
But not all of Daniels’ rookie cards are expensive. There are some that can be had for as little as $5, despite all the hype and high sales. Daniels isn't alone. Other hot rookies, like Connor Bedard, Caitlin Clark and Victor Wembanyama also have some cheaper first-year card option.
Here’s a look at three affordable Daniels rookie cards:
Daniels' base card from 2024 Panini Absolute Football is No. 102 and features him preparing to throw the ball. Among one of the most affordable rookie cards from a major set out there, the card can be had for $5.
Daniels also has a "Draft Class" card -- DC-JDS -- features him holding up a Commanders jersey soon after he was drafted. The card sells for $5 (sometimes even less), but is a must-have for Daniels player collectors. The card is part of subset found inside 2024 Mosaic.
Daniels also has an affordable Score rookie base card. While Score is considered a low-end release, it remains a nostalgic brand for those who collected in the 1980s and '90s.
Daniels appears in the set on card No. 2. Daniels appears on eight cards in the 300-card set and its base inserts. His base set card can be had raw for just, you guessed it, $5.