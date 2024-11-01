What Would a Fourth MVP Mean for Nikola Jokic's Card Market?
The three time MVP continues to put his dominance on display and by winning another MVP, Jokic would undoubtedly cement his legacy as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Below are the only NBA players in history to boast four regular season MVP awards.
Players With 4+ MVPs
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - 6
Michael Jordan - 5
Bill Russell - 5
Lebron James - 4
Wilt Chamberlain - 4
So, how would another MVP impact his pricing? Let's take a look at some of the data. We can't compare him to any of the above mentioned players, as they clearly have Jokic beat when it comes to accomplishments overall, so let's look at another commonly compared great; Tim Duncan.
It's true, Tim Duncan doesn't have three regular season MVP awards; but he does have three finals MVPs to go with his two regular season MVPs, which can somewhat correlate to the five total MVPs that Jokic would have should he win again. At times, Nikola Jokic draws comparisons to Duncan's quiet nature and off-court presence, so let's take a look at how their card prices compare. We'll use the flagship rookie for each of these players: Tim Duncan's 1997 Topps Chrome Refractor and the 2015 Nikola Jokic Panini Prizm Silver, both as a PSA 10.
Tim Duncan
Nikola Jokic
Population - 106
Population - 174
Average of Last 5 Sales - $4270
Average of Last 5 Sales - $2625
While we would expect Duncan's accomplishments to bring higher prices than Jokic, many will find Duncan's prices underwhelming, and not just due to having fewer cards in population. Tim Duncan currently has nine more all-star appearances, four more championships and is the consensus greatest power forward in the history of the NBA.
It's hard to justify Jokic prices really skyrocketing in value after adding just one regular season MVP award to his resume, but who knows? That MVP might just be the start of many more accolades to come.