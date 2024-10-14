Where Can You Find The 2024 MLB Debut Patches?
The World Series not only signifies the end of the baseball season, but it also marks the release of two of Topps’s biggest yearly products. Bowman Draft will feature the First Bowman cards for multiple players from this past year’s draft, which took place during MLB All-Star Weekend.
We will also see Heritage High Number, which will include the first Heritage rookie cards for players who were not in the original release earlier in the season.
One product that has consistently been on the list of top products for baseball is Topps Chrome. Recently, it has gained even more attention with the addition of one of the hobby’s biggest cards to its checklist.
At the start of the 2023 baseball season, Fanatics surprised the sports card industry by announcing the inclusion of a new MLB Debut Patch in a product, featuring a game-worn, 1-of-1 patch from the player’s first game.
At that time, that was all the information we had. Fanatics waited until later in the year to reveal which product these cards would appear in.
Collectors speculated whether the card would be included in a higher-end product like Topps Five Star or Topps Dynasty. The introduction of this card sparked new discussions about a player’s most important rookie card. When Fanatics announced that the MLB Debut Patch would be in Topps Chrome, the response was generally positive, as it gave collectors a realistic chance to pull the card at a reasonable price.
By the end of last season, these cards began to be unpacked—some of them fully signed within Topps Chrome packs, while others were redemption cards to preserve their condition. Slowly but surely, one by one, these cards have been pulled, and by now, most of the big names from last year’s rookie class have been found.
Since the cards are in Topps Chrome Update, Topps has the entire year to secure both the patches and the signatures. Here is a list of the 2024 rookies that will be included in this year’s release: