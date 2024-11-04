Why LeBron James Cards Could Still be a Good Investment
The sports card market continues to thrive; and while many continue to invest in rare Michael Jordan cards, they may be overlooking a great opportunity.
The polarizing basketball question "Who is the greatest player of all time?" never fails to elicit a strong reaction. Whether the answer favors Jordan, Lebron, or another basketball legend, this question often fuels an investment trend within the sports card market.
Although Lebron continues to add to his legacy while Jordan's is already established, the primary reason Lebron cards shouldn't be overlooked is the growth of the hobby, with many kids and future collectors labeling Lebron as the GOAT.
Lebron has had a prime with an unmatched level of longevity. He's currently in his 22nd NBA season and is still putting up 30 point triple-doubles. This period of dominance by Lebron will undoubtedly have an effect on younger collecting preferences, which is something that should be considered.
Many older journalists will swear by Bill Russell as the greatest basketball player of all time, while others from that era favor Wilt. That generation came to pass and the media moved on to Michael Jordan. When the media is taken over by the children of today's generation, their chosen GOAT will likely be Lebron James.
Michael Jordan will likely still serve as a great basketball card investment, just don't sleep on Lebron James and the trajectory of our hobby.