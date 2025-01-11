WWE Royal Rumble 2025 - Who Could Return and Be the Biggest Star Standing?
Since 1988 the Royal Rumble has been the WWE's official start to the new calendar year, and beginning in 1993 became the formal kickoff to the granddaddy of them all, WrestleMania...
Traditionally the match turned event consists of 30 entrants who all aspire to be the last man/woman standing, but the only way to achieve immortal fame and victory is to eliminate your competition by throwing them over the top rope.
Participants can range from the relatively unknown wrestler, a much-anticipated talent making their in-ring debut, current superstars, returning legends, and sometimes fan favorite Hall of Famers. All looking to be the last one standing, earning themselves an opportunity to headline WrestleMania for a championship title run and perhaps even propelling on towards Hulk Hogan type recognition.
The 2025 edition of the Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday, Feb. 1st in Indianapolis, Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts. And with the infamous 10 second entrance countdowns beginning in a few short weeks here are 3 men's and women's potential entrants who could be worth having a piece of when they're the last entrant standing...
Men's Rumble Participants:
1.) CM Punk - If you're not already familiar with 'The Second City Saint' it's worth spending a some time getting lost in his Wikipedia page to find out why he's 'The Best in the World'. Seriously, Punk has extensive accomplishments both in and out of his WWE career, and like fine wine he's getting better with age. Returning to WWE in late 2023 after a nearly 10-year 'sabbatical', Punk has yet to recapture gold around his waist. Winning the Rumble would put Punk on the fast track to regaining gold he hasn't held since 2013, not to mention adding a long overdue Rumble win to his already impressive resume. Is it clobbering time for the 'Chick Magnet' in Indy?
2.) John Cena - In early July of 2024 globally recognized superstar John Cena announced that "the last time is now" for him in 2025. In what will be his final months to a year in the squared circle, there are a couple feats left for Cena to accomplish. Stone Cold Steve Austin has the honor of winning the most Rumbles at 3, Cena is within striking distance of tying the 'Texas Rattlesnake' with his 2 wins. And already a 16x World Champion, Cena sits nearly alone at the top of that mark, tied only with fellow Rumble legend 'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair for most times holding a heavyweight belt. Could Cena return to win the Rumble, tying Austin, and go on to win a record setting17th Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania all while riding off into the sunset?
3.) Roman Reigns - The last 365 days have been a bit of a rollercoaster for the former 'Head of the Table'. After holding the Universal Championship for nearly 4 years, Reigns lost the title to 'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes at the main event of WrestleMania 40. During a four-month hiatus that followed his significant defeat, Reigns also lost control of his family stable 'The Bloodline' to his younger cousin Solo Sikoa. Currently embattled with some family disfunction, could 'The Original Tribal Chief' get his proverbial house back in order in time to join the Rumble and force a rematch with the son of a son of a plumber?
Women's Rumble Participants:
1.) Becky Lynch - Winner of the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble, 'The Man' Becky Lynch has been absent from the spotlight since late spring of 2024 after losing the Women's World Championship to Liv Morgan. With recent allegations from Liv that she beat Lynch into retirement, is the time ripe for the picking in a return for the 'The Irish Lass Kicker' to extract vengeance on her accuser and regain some gold and respect?
2.) Charlotte Flair - 'All Hail Your Queen! ' The daughter of previously mentioned wrestling legend Ric Flair, and former 14x Women's Champion on her own merit, has been missing from WWE's programming for well over a year now. In early December of 2023 Charlotte suffered extensive damage to the ligaments in her left knee and has been out of action ever since. A former Women's Rumble winner herself in 2020, could 'The Queen' be another candidate for a surprise return and unexpected win to begin an eventual feud with newly cashed-in Smackdown Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton?
3.) Alexa Bliss - Seemingly a fan favorite since her main roster debut in 2016, Bliss hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since the Royal Rumble of 2023. Following a losing effort at that event to regain gold, she announced shortly thereafter that she would be taking time off with the expectancy of her first child. In addition to the pregnancy, Bliss experienced some other personal health issues that now appear to be behind her. With the calendar year turning to 2025, Bliss has dropped some recent social media hints about a possible return. Will 2025 be the year of 'Little Miss Bliss'?
All will be revealed on Saturday, February 1st at Lucas Oil Stadium. Cheers!