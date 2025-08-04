Singer Jelly Roll is Getting His Own Topps Now Card
Singer, song-writer Jason Bradley Ford or better known to most as Jelly Roll stepped into the WWE ring on Sunday. After showing he could compete with the best of them, including allowing Logan Paul to absolutely destroy him from the top rope, Jelly Roll came out of it with more than his pride.
Jelly Roll will be getting his very own Topps Now card.
Being his first time in the ring, this card is not only his first ever trading card (per Topps), but now it represents his first WWE card. This card hits on all levels. Starting with the intense scream, to properly dating the event, and finishing with "COUNTRY SUPERSTAR THRILLS WITH IN-RING DEBUT".
Topps Now creates through moments, and this soon to be iconic card is available only until 8/7/2025. After this date, collectors will need to go on the hunt to find this card.
Beyond the base card of this Jelly Roll rookie, collectors will have the chance at some short prints. There will be a gold version numbered to 50, orange numbered to 25, black numbered to 10, and red numbered to 5. One lucky fan will get the 1/1 Foilfractor.
The best part, is there will be 16 redeemable autographed cards, including the 1/1 auto.
Most likely not a new career path for Jelly Roll, but from what most witnessed from the WWE match it doesn't look like it will be his final match either.
Either way, whether you are a country music fan, a card collecting fan, or even a wrestling fan, this is a card we can all get behind.