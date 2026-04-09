Is It Time to Buy Marcelo Mayer?

Marcelo Mayer was drafted fourth overall in the 2021 MLB draft by the Boston Red Sox. He elected to skip college to pursue his baseball career. Being drafted that high, he was considered a chase player when Bowman Draft came out in 2021. Currently, he is the starting second baseman for the Red Sox and doesn't look to be going anywhere.

2021 Bowman Draft Chrome Marcelo Mayer 1st Auto PSA 10

PSA

Mayer's 1st Bowman auto, graded a ten by PSA, sells for roughly $400. When the same card was released, it was selling for $400 ungraded (raw). Typically, cards are most expensive right after they are released, and collectors need to wait to see how the player does in their career.

Mayer's scouting report shows he's above-average in four of the five main categories, with speed being his only below-average ranking. His MLB comparisons are Corey Seager or Brandon Crawford, both of whom the Red Sox would love for Mayer to mimic in his MLB career.

2025 Topps Update Series Marcelo Mayer Rainbow Foil PSA 10

PSA

Mayer's Topps Update Rainbow Foil, graded a ten by PSA, is selling for roughly $60. Rainbow foil inserts are rarer than the base rookie cards and have a low gem rate with PSA.

Mayer is 23 years old and is off to a slow start in 2026. In the first 11 games of the season, he is batting .176 with one home run and three runs batted in. He came up to MLB in late 2025 and played 44 games, batting .228 with four home runs.

Mayer is early in his career, which is good for collectors who want to buy into his cards. The Red Sox prospect pipeline has one infielder in their top five, with Franklin Arias, who is in AA right now. Trevor Stroy is the Red Sox's current shortstop, and his contract is up after 2027. It's likely the Red Sox would want Arias to replace him there, making Mayer their long-term second baseman.

Mayer should be considered a buy today. Early into the 2026 season, as he works through some initial struggles, with less than 60 games played in MLB, he still looks like a solid investment today.