PSA 9 Vintage Baseball Cards That Doubled Over the Past Year

Vintage baseball cards don’t have parallels, serial numbers, or manufactured scarcity. A 1950's card is the same card whether it’s graded a PSA 2 or a PSA 10. The only real difference is condition, but at the highest levels, condition makes all the difference in the world.

A 1958 Topps Mickey Mantle card in a PSA 3 recently sold for around $700, while a PSA 8 last sold for $15,000. A PSA 9 copy of this card (only 28 in existence) sold for $81,000. Each step up in condition shrinks the available population and drives prices exponentially higher. Even when a PSA 8 and a PSA 9 appear nearly identical to the naked eye, collector demand for the highest grades drives a massive premium.

One of these sold for around $4,000 in a PSA 7, while the other sold for over $80,000 in a PSA 9. Most collectors wouldn’t be able to tell them apart with the naked eye, but the card on the left is the PSA 9. | Card Ladder

The pattern is obvious across the vintage market. A 1933 Babe Ruth Goudey #53 sells for around $8,500 in PSA 1, $21,000 in PSA 3, and $38,000 in PSA 5. Yet, a PSA 9 copy has sold for $4.2 million. For the key rookie 1955 Topps Roberto Clemente, a PSA 2 sold for $2,600, a PSA 6 sold for $9,900, while a PSA 9 went for $732,000. The grades given out by companies like PSA are generally times primary driver of price in the vintage baseball card market.

High-grade vintage continues to dominate the market. Collectors are competing for the best possible copies of the top vintage cards. And over the past year, that demand has started to show up clearly in PSA 9 sales. Because many of the best vintage cards have never received a PSA 10 grade, PSA 9s are the best available. Below are five PSA 9 examples of classic vintage baseball cards that have doubled in price in just the last year.

5. Yogi Berra 1965 Topps #470 PSA 9

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Recent Sale: $1,235 (3/23/2026)

Previous Sale: $518 (2/2/2025)

Card Appeal: This is Yogi’s final "active" player card. He appeared in only four games for the Mets in 1965 before retiring to focus on coaching. Yogi is easily one of the greatest catchers of all time with three MVPs and a record 10 World Series rings as a player. 1965 Topps is one of the most popular and iconic designs in the vintage hobby as well. (For Yankees fans, seeing Berra in a Mets uniform still feels unusual, which only adds to the uniqueness of the card).

4. Juan Marichal 1965 Topps #50 PSA 9

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Recent Sale: $2,350 (3/25/2026)

Previous Sale: $1,064 (9/7/2024)

Card Appeal: Marichal remains one of the most underappreciated Hall of Fame pitchers of all time, and this card captures him during his prime. In 1965, Marichal was arguably the best pitcher in baseball not named Sandy Koufax, winning the 1965 All-Star Game MVP and 22 games during the regular season. The "Dominican Dandy” won more games (191) than any other pitcher in the 1960s. The popular 1965 Topps cards continue to stay hot in the market, and this card is helped by the fact that there are only 32 PSA 9s out of 1,001 copies of this card graded by PSA (and only one PSA 10).

3. Johnny Bench 1968 Topps #247 Rookie Card PSA 9

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Recent Sale: $13,400 (3/4/2026)

Previous Sale: $4,800 (2/16/2025)

Card Appeal: This is the only rookie card of the greatest catcher in baseball history. Bench won the 1968 NL Rookie of the Year and his first of ten consecutive Gold Gloves. Collectors love the image of a young Bench with his catcher’s cap on backward, but the dark wood border of the 1968 design makes high-grade copies especially scarce, as there are only 218 PSA 9s out of 15,476 copies graded by the company.

2. Roberto Clemente 1965 Topps #160 PSA 9

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Recent Sale: $29,300 (2/1/2026)

Previous Sale: $10,000 (1/11/2025)

Card Appeal: This card captures Clemente in his absolute prime, both as a player and a cultural icon. Clemente won the third of his four career batting titles in 1965 and his fifth straight gold glove. While 1965 Topps will never be considered as iconic as 1952 Topps, many consider it just as nice aesthetically with the popular team pennant tucked into the bottom corner that team collectors love. Out of 6,261 copies of this card graded by PSA, only 66 have been given a PSA 9 (no PSA 10s).

Further adding to this card's appeal is the MBA Silver Diamond sticker. This is an additional layer of certification from Mike Baker Authenticated, led by Mike Baker (the original Director of Grading at PSA.) The sticker is only awarded to cards that possess 'Superior Eye Appeal' for their grade.

1. Jackie Robinson 1950 Bowman #22 PSA 9

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Recent Sale: $329,400 (3/2/2026)

Previous Sale: $158,600 (10/4/2025)

Card Appeal: As one of the earliest Robinson card, it carries historical significance. The classic 1950 Bowman art design of Jackie swinging a bat (with Ebbetts Field in the background) is one of the most iconic images in the hobby. Robinson was coming off of his 1949 NL MVP award when this card come out, and it is extremely rare in high grades. Out of the 1,799 copies graded by PSA, only 12 have been given a PSA 9 grade (and only one PSA 10).