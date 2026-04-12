NESN Lost All but One Camera During Red Sox Broadcast, and It Predictably Became a Very Rough Watch

The Red Sox have not enjoyed much success during the first few weeks of the season as they have stumbled out of the gates to a 5–9 record entering Sunday's series finale against the Cardinals. Boston is in the bottom third of baseball in several different key offensive categories and the pitching has been fairly average. Some unexpected issues always crop up for teams as they embark on new campaigns, and the good news for the Red Sox is they are still very talented. As the weather turns warmer, there's always a chance the bats heat up and they go on a run to the top of the American League East.

Baseball is a game all about overcoming obstacles and the challenges do not stop outside the white lines.

NESN encountered a unique situation during their broadcast of Sunday’s game when technical difficulties cut them down to a single camera angle.

Now, think of the type of angle you'd prefer if you were only able to have one. We bet you it is not this:

NESN is down to one camera due to technical difficulties... not sure I've ever seen this before. pic.twitter.com/fYFVdiDxB8 — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) April 12, 2026

Dave O'Brien informed the audience of the situation, quickly embracing the opportunity to turn the television product into a radio telecast.

Later in the second inning, the broadcast had a hard time covering Jordan Walker’s home run.

NESN completely butchered Jordan Walker's home run lol pic.twitter.com/veHWIWIc5Q — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) April 12, 2026

This is old school. Might as well mess with the filters and turn into into a black-and-white broadcast while they're at it. Have a little fun with it. Everyone, of course, the camera operator tasked with somehow tracking the pitch from the mound to the plate from that position.

Talk about a difficult job.

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