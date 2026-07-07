Top 3 Recently Announced MLB All-Stars to Buy Right Now

Major League Baseball released the All-Star rosters on Saturday, July 4, Independence Day. And while there is a crop of players making their perennial appearance (Aaron Judge, Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani), there is a new group of first-timers set to start in the Midsummer Classic.

Whether they're veterans or rookies or young players, the question begs, which three 2026 All-Star baseball players are you buying right now?

Catcher Drake Baldwin, Atlanta Braves

Apr 1, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin (30) bats against the Athletics during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The reigning National League Rookie of the Year was just named to his first All-Star Game. Drake Baldwin is currently hitting .251 with 15 home runs and 43 runs batted in (RBI). He had a brief stint on the injured list, but came back with a bang and a leadoff home run.

Drake Baldwin's 2025 Topps Dynasty Drake Laundry Tag MLB LOGO Rookie Auto 1/1 | Card Ladder

Baldwin's top selling card is from 2025 Dynasty. It's a rookie laundry tag autograph one-of-one piece from his rookie year last season. The card is a vertically beautiful specimen of a patch card. It features nearly a fully body picture of Baldwin in his batting stance, facing the laundry tag patch. Just below his knees rest his signature in blue ink. It's nestled in between the one-of-one stamp and the rookie logo shield.

This card sold less than a week ago on June 29. It sold via auction on eBay, and after 42 bids the final amount came to $10,200.

Starting Pitcher Jacob Misiorowski, Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) throws during the first inning of their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday, August 26, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Right-handed flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski was just named to his second consecutive All-star game this week, and it's well deserved. Along with consistently hitting triple digits on the radar gun, Misiorowski has pitched to a sub-2 earned run average (ERA) and has a win/loss record of 9-to-4. He has one complete game shutout this season and has walked just 27 in more than 100 innings pitched.

Jacob Misiorowski's Bowman 1st superfractor autograph, graded a PSA GM MT 10 | Card Ladder

The Miz's top card sale occurred last year. On July 27, 2025, his 2022 Bowman Draft one-of-one superfractor autographed card, graded PSA GM MT 10, sold for $52,800. Fanatics Collect carried the auction, and the item garnered 54 bids.

Historically, the card market for pitchers has been marginally small. However, thanks to Paul Skenes, the terrain is changing for guys who make their living on the mound. Since Skenes hit the scene in 2024, the market for pitchers has started to grow, especially with high-strikeout guys.

Third Basemen Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays

Aug 16, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the hottest young sluggers in the game today is the third person on the list, Junior Caminero. Overshadowed by the hype of Wander Franco, Caminero quietly climbed the prospect ladder in Tampa after being dealt from Cleveland. He made his debut in 2023 and had an injury-riddled season in 2024. In 2025, he made the Opening Day roster and hasn't looked back.

After hitting 45 home runs in 2025 and earning his first All-Star nod, he already has 26 dingers this year and will be the starting third baseman for this year's Midsummer Classic. He's also hitting .284 with 56 RBI.

Junior Caminer's 1-of-1 MLB Debut patch autographed card, graded a PSA MT 9 | Card Ladder

Caminero's top card is arguably his best and most desired: his 1-of-1 MLB Debut Patch autographed card. Graded a PSA MT 9, this card sold at the end of his second season on December 19, 2024. Fanatics Collect carried the auction and ultimately sold for $66,000 after 60 bids.

With a week left until All-Star weekend, there's plenty of time to speculate. But these three young players have a bright future, as they've shown with their performance, and they don't seem to be slowing down any time soon.