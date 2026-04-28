Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Juan Soto, Junior Caminero, Brice Turang)

All 30 Major League Baseball teams are back in action on Tuesday night, and that gives bettors a ton of players to consider when it comes to betting on home run props.

Every day at SI Betting, we share our favorite home run props, even though they are a tough bet to hit. On Monday, I went 0-for-3 with my picks (we’re all about transparency here!), but I feel good about the handicaps after Manny Machado had a three-hit day and both Jose Ramirez and Jo Adell picked up knocks on April 27.

On Tuesday, New York Mets superstar Juan Soto highlights the day’s top picks, as he’s crushed right-handed pitching and is facing an extremely home-run prone starter in Washington’s Zack Littell.

Plus, I have a pick at just short of 5/1 odds to a Milwaukee Brewers youngster in their matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds and analysis behind each of these home run props on Tuesday.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Tuesday, April 28

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Junior Caminero to Hit a Home Run (+339)

Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero has already homered eight times in the 2026 season, and he has a pretty favorable matchup against Cleveland righty Tanner Bibee on Tuesday night.

Bibee has struggled out of the gate in 2026, posting a 4.45 ERA while allowing five home runs in six starts. The Guardians are just 1-5 when he’s on the mound, and Bibee ranks in the fourth percentile in average exit velocity against and the fifth percentile in hard-hit percentage.

Caminero has fared pretty well against Bibee in his career, going 3-for-9 with a homer and a 1.000 OPS. The Rays star has also crushed right-handed pitching in 2026, hitting seven of his eight homers while posting an .830 OPS.

Over the last week, Caminero is hitting .292 with three home runs and five runs batted in across six games.

Juan Soto to Hit a Home Run (+298)

Soto missed time early in the 2026 season with a calf injury, but he’s gotten five games under his belt before I decided to turn to him in this prop market.

The All-Star outfielder is hitting .444 with an OPS over 1.000 against right-handed pitching in 2026, even though his lone home run came against a lefty.

Now, Soto gets to take on Washington righty Zack Littell, who has given up 11 home runs in just five starts, posting a 7.56 ERA. Littell doesn’t have a great bullpen behind him either, as Washington is 27th in bullpen ERA and has allowed 24 homers this season.

Soto and the struggling Mets should tee off against Littell, who ranks in the third percentile in expected ERA and expected batting average against in 2026.

Brice Turang to Hit a Home Run (+481)

Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang isn’t known for his power, as he hit 18 home runs in 156 games in the 2025 season. Despite that, I love Turang in this prop on Tuesday as he aims to hit his fifth long ball of the 2026 campaign.

Turang has crushed right-handed pitching in 2026, posting a .292/.420/.569 slash line with all four of his home runs.

Now, he takes on Arizona Diamondbacks righty Merrill Kelly, who is off to a terrible start in the 2026 campaign. Through two starts, Kelly has a 9.31 ERA, allowing 15 hits, 10 runs and four homers in 9.2 innings of work.

Turang has fared pretty well against Kelly in his career, going 2-for-7 with a homer and a 1.000 OPS. At nearly 5/1 odds, Turang is a great value bet on April 28.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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