Is Now the Time to Buy Tyrese Haliburton Cards?

Last year's NBA Playoffs saw two stars, Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton, go down with Achilles injuries. Jaylen Brown helped the Celtics manage, even thrive, in Tatum's absence. The Pacers, on the other hand, haven't been quite as fortunate without their star guard.

NBA Eastern Conference Standings on 3/25/26 | ESPN.com

With Haliburton stuck on the sidelines, his card values have naturally dipped. According to Card Ladder, Tyrese Haliburton cards are down about 4% year-over-year, which doesn't seem like much until you see that the overall basketball market is up nearly 50% in that time.

Haliburton just turned 26 and will be in his prime for many years to come, barring any serious injuries. Not only does he have years of quality ball ahead of him, but the silver lining from the Pacers abysmal year is that they will likely land a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Depending on who they get, they could be one of the strongest teams in the NBA next season.

Former Iowa State and Indiana Packer guard Tyrese Haliburton shows heart sign as the unveiling his Olympic 24 gold made banner during the halftime of Cyclones and Wildcats men’s basketball showdown at Hilton Coliseum on Saturday March 1, 2025 in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribene / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Given all these tailwinds and the very likely scenario that the Pacers get a top player out of the draft, now could be an amazing time to pick up Tyrese Haliburton cards for a bargain. Plus, you have to give this man credit for keeping a good attitude through it all and using Spongebob memes to vent his frustrations.

This how I be watching Dejounte and JT hoop😂 pic.twitter.com/2yqJRDK890 — Tyrese Haliburton (@Hali) March 14, 2026

Haliburton cards to explore

You can't go wrong with his 2020-21 Panini Prizm rookie card (#262). The PSA 9 one-of-one black Prizm rookie card of his became the first and only card featuring Haliburton to crack the $100K mark when it sold for $119.5K last May. His silver Prizm rookie cards are still very affordable, with ungraded copies consistently selling for around $20.

The one-of-one PSA 9 2020-21 Panini Black Prizm Tyrese Haliburton rookie card (#262) | Card Ladder

Another one to watch and consider, featuring Haliburton in a Pacers uniform, is any variant of the Panini Impeccable cards. One affordable option is the 2023-24 Impeccable Gold serial numbered to only 49. The 2023-24 Impeccable image shows Haliburton mid-shot with a clean background, and with recent sales at $20 or less, it’s an easy pickup.

A 2023-24 Panini Impeccable Tyrese Haliburton Gold (/49) | Card Ladder

Tyrese Haliburton Kaboom!

Any of the Haliburton Kaboom cards are another one to consider that are a bit pricier but could really soar if the Pacers guard is able to bounce back well from his injury. There are a few to choose from and, most recent sales have these cards selling in the $650 to $850 range. The 2024-25 Kaboom shown below sold for $675 on March 8, 2026.

An ungraded 2024-25 Panini Revolution Kaboom Tyrese Haliburton Horizontal #5 | Card Ladder

Kaboom cards exploded in value last year, with players like Victor Wembanyama, LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Caitlin Clark all seeing record sales for the hugely popular insert. With Haliburton sidelined and his card values a little depressed, now could be a perfect time to scoop up one of his Kabooms.

With the market moving up and Haliburton temporarily out of sight, this may be the kind of opportunity collectors look back on as a classic buy-low moment.