Wemby, Tony Parker and The Ultimate NBA French Card Collection

France has been making some incredible basketball strides in the past few decades, especially more recently. They've been elite contenders in the Olympics, grabbing silver medals in 2020 and 2024. French players also were the number one draft picks in two of the three most recent NBA draft classes, with Wemby going #1 in 2023 and Zaccharie Risacher the top pick the following year.

Below we're recapping the ultimate French collection, from legendary Spurs great Tony Parker to the future of the Spurs franchise Victor Wembanyama. Plus one honorable mention who has a rookie card from the most iconic basketball set ever, 1986 Fleer.

Tony Parker

Mar 5, 2018; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker (9) reacts after a shot during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Although he was born in Belgium, not France, Tony Parker is widely considered the best and most successful French basketball player. Playing alongside Tim Duncan with the San Antonio Spurs, Parker was a six-time All-Star, a four-time NBA Champion, and the 2007 NBA Finals MVP. He also ranks fifth in career assists in NBA playoffs history. His No. 9 is retired by the Spurs and France, and in 2023 he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

A BGS Authentic 2006 Exquisite Logoman Patch featuring Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker (1/1) | Card Ladder

The highest selling Parker card is a 2006 Exquisite Triple Logoman including Spurs teammates Manu Ginobili and Tim Duncan. The one-of-one triple logoman card last sold for $99K in June, 2023. Parker has a few similar cards, but the highest selling individual card featuring the elite guard is a BGS 9.5 one-of-one 2019-20 Immaculate Autograph Logoman (#31) that last sold for $7.6K back in 2021.

Joakim Noah



Dec 18, 2015; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah (13) reacts after dunking against the Detroit Pistons during the first half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Born in the US, Joakim Noah also holds citizenship in France and Sweden. In international competition he plays for the French team, like he did in EuroBasket 2011.

Noah first started making headlines in college, winning back-to-back NCAA championships with Florida. Drafted 9th overall, Noah was two-time All-Star and was named the 2014 NBA Defensive Player of the Year. He played for the Chicago Bulls from 2007–2016, but also had short stints with the Knicks, Grizzlies, and Clippers.

A PSA 6 2007 Ultimate Collection Joakim Noah Rookie Signatures Logoman (1/1) | Card Ladder

The highest-selling Noah card is the one above, a PSA 6 1/1 autograph logoman rookie card that sold for $5,950 on October 20, 2025. Is that a smiley face in his autograph or are my eyes deceiving me?

One interesting thing about Noah's top selling cards is that his three highest selling cards have all come in the stretch of the last few months. Maybe that's evidence of a Wemby halo effect raising the value of other French players?

Dominique Wilkins (Honorable Mention)

Dominique Wilkins holding the Gatorade Slam Dunk trophy | facts.net

Dominique Wilkins is American but he was born in Paris, France. When you chew on his name for a second it does sound French, doesn't it? Even more so when you learn his first name, Jacques. It doesn't get more French than that, so he deserves an honorable mention.

The Human Highlight Film was an absolute beast back in his prime. He was lethal from anywhere on the court but especially if he got close to the rim. Wilkins is best known as one of the greatest dunkers ever, winning the Dunk Contest twice in the Jordan-era.

A PSA 10 1986 Fleer Dominique Wilkins autographed rookie card (#121) | Card Ladder

According to Card Ladder, Wilkins cards are down slightly year over year. His highest-selling card is an autographed copy of his1986 Fleer rookie card (#121) with a PSA 10 grade that sold for $30.6K in September, 2025.

Victor Wembanyama

Dec 31, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots a free throw in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The 22-year-old star, born in Chesnay-Rocquencourt, France, received max hype treatment when he entered the NBA 3 years ago. Despite some injuries, he has mostly lived up to the hype and over the course of his short career he’s averaging 22.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 3.5 blocks per game. He won rookie of the year in 2023-24 and he’s led the league in blocks since being drafted.

One record to watch is Wembanyama trying to accomplish a quadruple-double, one of the rarest feats in basketball. It has only happened four times, and the only NBA player to ever do it was Spurs legend David Robinson back in 1994. Wemby has already had multiple games with nine or 10 blocks, so if he can draw double teams, kick out for easy assists, and still reach double-digit blocks, he could make history and join The Admiral.

A PSA 9 2023-24 Panini Prizm Nebula Choice Prizm Victor Wembanyama rookie card (1/1) #136 | Card Ladder

Wemby cards have surged over the course of the past year, up nearly 70%. None of his cards have cleared the million-dollar milestone yet, but they're getting there with 3 sales over $500K. The highest selling card featuring the French phenom was the card above, a stunning one-of-one PSA 9 2023-24 Panini Prizm Nebula Choice Prizm (#136) that sold for $860K in February, 2025.

A bright French future

Oct 30, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) shoots the ball as Washington Wizards forward Alexandre Sarr (20) and Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) defend in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

There is a ton of young French talent in the NBA today. Wemby may grab most of headlines, but other players including Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, and Zaccharie Risacher all have what it takes to be breakout stars in the near future. All three were top 10 NBA picks and they're all 21 or younger.

