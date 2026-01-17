Wemby, Tony Parker and The Ultimate NBA French Card Collection
France has been making some incredible basketball strides in the past few decades, especially more recently. They've been elite contenders in the Olympics, grabbing silver medals in 2020 and 2024. French players also were the number one draft picks in two of the three most recent NBA draft classes, with Wemby going #1 in 2023 and Zaccharie Risacher the top pick the following year.
Below we're recapping the ultimate French collection, from legendary Spurs great Tony Parker to the future of the Spurs franchise Victor Wembanyama. Plus one honorable mention who has a rookie card from the most iconic basketball set ever, 1986 Fleer.
Tony Parker
Although he was born in Belgium, not France, Tony Parker is widely considered the best and most successful French basketball player. Playing alongside Tim Duncan with the San Antonio Spurs, Parker was a six-time All-Star, a four-time NBA Champion, and the 2007 NBA Finals MVP. He also ranks fifth in career assists in NBA playoffs history. His No. 9 is retired by the Spurs and France, and in 2023 he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.
The highest selling Parker card is a 2006 Exquisite Triple Logoman including Spurs teammates Manu Ginobili and Tim Duncan. The one-of-one triple logoman card last sold for $99K in June, 2023. Parker has a few similar cards, but the highest selling individual card featuring the elite guard is a BGS 9.5 one-of-one 2019-20 Immaculate Autograph Logoman (#31) that last sold for $7.6K back in 2021.
Joakim Noah
Born in the US, Joakim Noah also holds citizenship in France and Sweden. In international competition he plays for the French team, like he did in EuroBasket 2011.
Noah first started making headlines in college, winning back-to-back NCAA championships with Florida. Drafted 9th overall, Noah was two-time All-Star and was named the 2014 NBA Defensive Player of the Year. He played for the Chicago Bulls from 2007–2016, but also had short stints with the Knicks, Grizzlies, and Clippers.
The highest-selling Noah card is the one above, a PSA 6 1/1 autograph logoman rookie card that sold for $5,950 on October 20, 2025. Is that a smiley face in his autograph or are my eyes deceiving me?
One interesting thing about Noah's top selling cards is that his three highest selling cards have all come in the stretch of the last few months. Maybe that's evidence of a Wemby halo effect raising the value of other French players?
Dominique Wilkins (Honorable Mention)
Dominique Wilkins is American but he was born in Paris, France. When you chew on his name for a second it does sound French, doesn't it? Even more so when you learn his first name, Jacques. It doesn't get more French than that, so he deserves an honorable mention.
The Human Highlight Film was an absolute beast back in his prime. He was lethal from anywhere on the court but especially if he got close to the rim. Wilkins is best known as one of the greatest dunkers ever, winning the Dunk Contest twice in the Jordan-era.
According to Card Ladder, Wilkins cards are down slightly year over year. His highest-selling card is an autographed copy of his1986 Fleer rookie card (#121) with a PSA 10 grade that sold for $30.6K in September, 2025.
Victor Wembanyama
The 22-year-old star, born in Chesnay-Rocquencourt, France, received max hype treatment when he entered the NBA 3 years ago. Despite some injuries, he has mostly lived up to the hype and over the course of his short career he’s averaging 22.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 3.5 blocks per game. He won rookie of the year in 2023-24 and he’s led the league in blocks since being drafted.
One record to watch is Wembanyama trying to accomplish a quadruple-double, one of the rarest feats in basketball. It has only happened four times, and the only NBA player to ever do it was Spurs legend David Robinson back in 1994. Wemby has already had multiple games with nine or 10 blocks, so if he can draw double teams, kick out for easy assists, and still reach double-digit blocks, he could make history and join The Admiral.
Wemby cards have surged over the course of the past year, up nearly 70%. None of his cards have cleared the million-dollar milestone yet, but they're getting there with 3 sales over $500K. The highest selling card featuring the French phenom was the card above, a stunning one-of-one PSA 9 2023-24 Panini Prizm Nebula Choice Prizm (#136) that sold for $860K in February, 2025.
A bright French future
There is a ton of young French talent in the NBA today. Wemby may grab most of headlines, but other players including Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, and Zaccharie Risacher all have what it takes to be breakout stars in the near future. All three were top 10 NBA picks and they're all 21 or younger.
Conor is a life long sports card enthusiast who started collecting in the early ’90s, inspired by hometown heroes like Larry Bird, Paul Pierce, Tom Brady, and David Ortiz. Like many ’90s hoops fans, he also started building (and continues to build) a modest Michael Jordan collection.