Topps 3 NBA: rare Flagg, Tatum & Banchero triple auto card of Duke Alums

In the upcoming Topps 3 basketball product, collectors can chase a triple relic-auto off Jayson Tatum, Cooper Flagg, and Paolo Banchero, all alumni of the basketball powerhouse Duke University. It's the first time these three have been featured on an autographed card together, and gives collectors a peak into the creativity Topps could be using in future products.

THE BROTHERHOOD 😈



Jayson Tatum, Cooper Flagg, and Paolo Banchero united for their first NBA triple-autograph card 🔥



Arriving soon in Topps 3! pic.twitter.com/Srm8dl9Gib — Topps (@Topps) January 20, 2026

Same school, different times

While all three have the experience of playing for Duke, they were each at the school at different times.

Cooper Flagg (2024-2025)

Jan 8, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) brings the ball up the court against the Utah Jazz during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The youngest, and most recent Duke on the list is Cooper Flagg. Flagg played for the Blue Devils during the 2024-2025 season under coach Jon Scheyer. Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 37 games. Flagg played one season and decided to enter the NBA draft and was taken No. 1 overall by the Dallas Mavericks.

Jayson Tatum (2016-2017)

Apr 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after beating the Orlando Magic in game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Jayson Tatum played in Durham during the 2016-2017 season. He played in 29 games, and he averaged 16.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists at Duke. Tatum opted for the NBA draft after one season in college. Thanks to a draft-day trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, Tatum ended up with the Boston Celtics when they took him with the No. 3 overall pick in 2017. Tatum is the only one on the list to not be picked No. 1 overall. He's also the only one who played for the iconic Mike Krzyzewski.

Paolo Banchero (2021-2022)

Jan 7, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets center Day'ron Sharpe (20) during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The last man on the card is Paolo Banchero. Banchero played 39 games for Duke during the 2021-2022 season and averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. Banchero also forfeited his remaining college eligibility years to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft, where the Orlando Magic selected him with the No. 1 overall pick.

Topps 3 Basketball

One of the big chases for the upcoming Topps 3 release is a triple relic-auto of three famous Duke alumni, Cooper Flagg, Jayson Tatum, and Paolo Banchero | Topps | https://tinyurl.com/nyyce5a7

Topps 3, according to the product website, is a higher-end product produced by the card company. As the name suggests, it is built around the number three. Included in a box is three autographed or autographed-relic cards, plus and insert or base of a current or veteran player.

Topps 3 will feature premium, high-end cards of rookies, stars, and retired players. | Topps | https://tinyurl.com/4784f5dd

This is the second iteration of Topps 3. First released during the 2023-2024 season, Topps skipped last season, presumably to wait for Fanatics to acquire the licensure. The 2025-26 version looks night and day different. In the first set, the cards featured just a bust image of the player, with the autograph and patch. This year, the designs are very creative and feature abstract colors and fonts. Not to mention the variety of inserts.

A release date or pre-order date have yet to be announced.

