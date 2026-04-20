Is Tim Duncan The Most Undervalued NBA Superstar Out There?

When one thinks of Tim Duncan and his amazing 19 year career in the NBA, a phrase comes to mind - "quiet genius". Duncan played during the same era as flashier players like Shaq and Kobe, but while he didn't play in as big a market as those two and was certainly not as big a media magnet, he let his playing do the talking. It's hard to argue with the results - five NBA championships and two MVP awards speak to his dominance on the court. A quick look shows that some of his best cards are, in some cases, worth considerably less than his peers - why is that? It could be that his cards match his personality - understated and not flashy, but with time, they'll get the job done just like he did.

TOPPS CHROME 1997 TIM DUNCAN

1997 Tim Duncan Topps Chrome | CardLadder

Duncan's 1997 Topps Chrome rookie is the preferred rookie for collectors and this fits in line with other greats from his generation like Kobe Bryant and even Lebron James. The base card version can be still be found in gem-mint condition for less than $400. It's the refractor version where things get a little crazy in terms of price.

SKYBOX PREMIUM AUTOGRAPHICS 1998 TIM DUNCAN

1998 Tim Duncan Skybox Autographics | CardLadder

The 1998 Skybox Autographics set still sets the standard for basketball on-card autographs, and Duncan's card shines especially bright. This counts as one of his earliest autograph cards and was released during just his second year in the NBA. These are tough to find, and there's an even tougher parallel version where Duncan signed in blue ink that's limited to just fifty copies.

TOPPS FINEST MOMENTS AUTOGRAPH 2000 TIM DUNCAN

2000 Tim Duncan Topps Finest Moments Auto | CardLadder

One reason this card is so highly sought after by Duncan collectors is the photo - it shows him posing with his first NBA championship trophy and his first NBA Finals MVP award. Throw in an on-card autograph, and you've got a winner. These are also tough to find - a copy like the one above graded as anjam 8 will set you back around $3,000.

SKYBOX E-X2001 JAMBALAYA 1997 TIM DUNCAN

1997 Tim Duncan E-X2001 Jambalaya | CardLadder

One of the most iconic insert sets from the modern era, the Jambalaya cards set a high bar for all insert cards to follow. All collectors have seen and admired the Jordan and Bryant versions - Duncan's happens to have been released during his rookie season. A PSA 10 copy goes for around $30,000.