Kyle Tucker and 2026 MLB Free Agents' Top Rookie Card Sales

When players find a new team to play for, a new market of fans emerge to chase their new superstar's rookie card. Here's a look at some of the top free agents from 2026 rookie cards.

RELATED: Bichette to Mets & Tucker to Dodgers: 3 of their most expensive RCs

2020 Topps Chrome Ben Baller Edition Dylan Cease Red Refractor /5 PSA 10

PSA

Drafted in the sixth round by the Cubs in 2014, Cease didn't make his MLB debut until 2019 with the White Sox. Before signing a seven-year deal with the Blue Jays this offseason he was pitching for the Padres.

Cease's Ben Baller, graded a ten by PSA, sold for $1,152 on Jan 24, 2026.

2016 Topps Chrome Superfractor Kyle Schwarber PSA 9

PSA

Even though Kyle Schwarber didn't change teams, he was a key contributor to the Phillies' success. He hit 56 home runs and drove in 132 runs for the Phillies. He just signed a five-year deal to stay put.

His highest rookie card sale is the Chrome Superfractor, which sold for $30,000 on Aug 20, 2025.

2019 Pete Alonso Topps Chrome Auto Superfractor PSA 10

PSA

Drafted by the Mets in 2016, Pete Alonso quickly became a fan favorite in New York. In 2026 he'll be suiting up with the Orioles and playing first base.

His most expensive rookie card sold for $6,150 on Nov 2, 2020.

RELATED: Cody Bellinger re-signs with New York Yankees, his top 3 Rookie Cards

Alex Bregman 2017 Topps Definitive Auto Logoman 1/1 BGS 9.5

Cardladder

Alex Bregman was drafted by the Astros in 2015 and played his entire career there until 2025, when he signed with the Red Sox to play third base. Recently, he signed a five-year deal with the Cubs.

The highest sale for his rookie card is $2,275 on Jan 17, 2026.

2019 Topps Chrome Kyle Tucker Auto Superfractor PSA 9

PSA

Kyle Tucker was one of the top free agents in 2026. He's another player who was drafted by the Astros and played with them until 2025. He signed with the Cubs for one year in 2025 and just signed a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

His highest priced rookie card sold for $9,000 on Jul 26, 2024.

2020 Topps Transcendent Collection Bo Bichette Rookie Superfractor

Cardladder

Bo Bichette was drafted by the Blue Jays in 2016. He has signed a three-year deal with the New York Mets.

The highest sale for his rookie card is $6,000 on Aug 10, 2021.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: