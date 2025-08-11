2024-25 Topps Finest Basketball Release Preview
The fan favorite Topps Finest brand is returning once again to the Basketball world, after it's initial reentry last year. This year's product looks to contain some major autograph chases, and an intriguing base card set up. Additionally, collectors will have the opportunity to chase after some rare inserts that call back to the 1990's. The current projected release date for 2024-25 Topps Finest Basketball is Thursday, August 14th, so let's take a look at what all can be found in the product.
RELATED: Michael Jordan and the Essential Cards of 1993/94 Topps Finest Basketball
The base card design for this year is a clean design. The cards feature the player at the center of the card, with a black background. Among the background is a retro looking design, something that looks like it should be out of the 1990s - likely an intentional move by Topps given some of the inserts that can be pulled. The bottom of the card features the players names in blue lettering, and the Topps Finest logo in the bottom right. If the player is a rookie, the rookie card logo will appear in the top right of the card.
The base cards also feature a tiered system among the 300 card set. The first 100 are considered common. Cards 101-200 are uncommon, and cards 201-300 are labeled as rare. The checklist itself contains the key rookies from the past year, mixed alongside established veterans and legends. Parallels will also exist, ranging from the normal Refractor to Gold Refractors (/50) to Superfractors (/1).
RELATED: The Mount Rushmore of Basketball Cards
Inserts are going to be one of the major chases in the product, partially due to the returning inserts, but also due to the case hits in the product. One of the returning inserts is Arrivals. These cards feature a scenic background of the city that the player plays in via a poster like setting, with the title of the insert and player name taking center stage on the card.
"The Man" also comes back to Topps Finest this year, which was one of the most cherished inserts of the 1990s during the initial run of releases for the product. This year, it will be a case hit, which will drive up the value of the inserts. It could also make collectors more likely to search them out. Given the checklist, "The Man" has the potential to be the best insert in the product, containing players such as Lebron James, Stephen Curry, Victor Wembanyama, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
RELATED: Are 90's Basketball Cards Worth Anything?
Autographs will also take center stage in Topps Finest, with many key names to chase. Rookie autographs will be in the product, but the intriguing part comes from the autographs of the current players and legends. Some of the superstar signers in the product include: Lebron James, Stephen Curry, David Robinson, Kevin Garnett, Magic Johnson, Allen Iverson, and Shaquille O'Neal. Depending on the autograph pulled, and the parallel, collectors may be on the receiving end of a big hit.
Once August 14th hits, collectors will have their chance to get their hands on the newest Topps Finest Basketball product. They will have the option of a hobby box, which contains 6 packs per box with 10 cards per pack. In a hobby box, 2 autographs can be found, alongside 6 uncommon base cards, 2 rare base cards, and 10 inserts. A breaker's delight box will contain three autographs, and 7 exclusive geometric parallels. Without question, Topps Finest Basketball has the potential to be a memorable release.