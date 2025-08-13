Jen Pawol gets a Topps Now Card
After making history on the diamond over the weekend, umpire Jen Pawol's historic accomplishment was highlighted in the sports card world.
After breaking Major League Baseball's gender barrier by becoming the first female to umpire a regular season game, Pawol was given her own baseball card as part of Topps' "Topps Now" card series.
While Pawol has had prior baseball cards with her on the front of it, the "Topps Now" card series showcases instant cards for an event or momentous occasion throughout the baseball season. In Pawol's card, it shows her working as a field umpire, which she did in her big league debut. Pawol eventually moved behind the plate to call a game during the series between the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins.
The cards went on sale early this week and closed on Thursday afternoon. Like all of Topps' "Topps Now" cards, collectors can order either a single card or a stack of the same card. Within certain orders of the card, collectors could be lucky enough to receive a parallel of the card.
The parallels run from a gold foil numbered to 50 all the way down to the sought-after foilfractor that is a one-of-one. Most times with the foilfractor, an inscription or autograph comes on the card to make it even more precious.