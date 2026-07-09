Jesse Steinberg Named New General Manager of SGC, Collectors Announces

Jesse Steinberg first joined SGC in 2019, working directly on the processing floor before rising to lead the Research and ID department and ultimately serving as Director of Operations in 2021. In 2025, he stepped away from day-to-day SGC operations to spearhead major enterprise projects within the broader Collectors portfolio, most recently serving as Director of Operations for PSA Florida.

In his new role, Steinberg will oversee all day-to-day operations and lead the strategic direction for the historic grading brand.

Jesse Steinberg on his Return to SGC

"SGC has always been a cornerstone of the collecting community, defined by its iconic presentation and an unmatched dedication to the collector,” said Jesse Steinberg, General Manager, SGC. “Our personal touch is exactly why collectors trust us with the hobby's most significant treasures. I know this business, our product, and this community intimately. By anchoring our forward strategy in SGC’s extraordinary heritage, while utilizing the powerful infrastructure of Collectors, we will scale SGC to ensure this beloved brand thrives for generations to come.”

SGC has built a celebrated legacy anchored in sports card heritage and an industry-wide reputation for top-tier, concierge customer service. Steinberg’s focus will be on driving sustainable long-term growth. His deep roots in the hobby ensure that SGC will continue to prioritize the exact standards of trust, speed, and accuracy that collectors have relied on for nearly three decades.

“We have heard the feedback on turnaround times and the desire for more comprehensive operational updates. SGC is taking full ownership of these challenges, and we are taking immediate steps to improve customer transparency and operational efficiency, and look forward to rolling those out to the community,” said Steinberg.

To scale the operation without compromising SGC's signature customer support, the company will leverage targeted infrastructure and technology investments from parent company Collectors. This combination of heritage-first grading and enterprise-grade backing positions SGC to optimize its capabilities and expand its market footprint.

The History of SGC

Since 1998, SGC has been a well-established leader in the authentication and grading of trading cards. The brand rose to prominence as a trusted source for vintage collectors, but it began to gain widespread acclaim during the COVID boom, and Steinberg played a large role in that.

Joining the Collectors umbrella, alongside PSA, Beckett, PCGS, and Card Ladder, SGC remains a leading grading company. Steinberg's return will have an enhanced focus on operations and customer service.

In a year full of groundbreaking hobby news, this is a positive step for SGC.