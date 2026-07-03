Utility infielder Max Muncy has been an integral part of the back-to-back defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers lineup for nearly a decade. Even hitting 35 homers a year in Tinseltown can make you somewhat pedestrian when you're surrounded by some of the greatest to ever do it, multiple league MVP's in Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and a laundry list of Los Angeles legends.

The good news for collectors is that many of Muncy's early autographs, prospect and rookie cards can be had for the price of a Smash Burger at Dodger Stadium.

Oakland to Sactown, the Bay Area and Back Down

After excelling in the minor league system from California to Texas, Nashville and even a winter stint in Guadalajara, Mexico, Muncy officially made his big league debut in 2015 in Oaktown.

After playing less than 100 games in two seasons with the A's, the team released him toward the end of Spring Training in 2017 without giving him much of a chance to succeed.

Max signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in April of 2017. Almost exactly a year later, he was called up to the Dodgers, where he wasted no time hitting bombs from the left side of the plate.

In his first full season in L.A., he led the Dodgers in homers and was fifth in the National League, cracking 35 long balls.

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) hits a home run | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Muncy has been a rock-solid contributor to a living Dodgers dynasty. He's a two-time NL All-Star and a three-time World Series champion. As L.A. was crowned the kings of the MLB in 2020, 2024, and 2025, they're looking for the nearly impossible three-peat, which would give Max a fourth World Series ring.

Max Muncy Cards

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Not as common as it is today, Muncy's very first card was an autograph prospect card in the 2012 Panini Elite Extra Edition set. The base auto is serial-numbered to 782, and there's a wide range of colorful parallels, subsets, inserts, and die-cuts to choose from. There's even a Black autographed 1-of-1 version floating around in the collectibles world. Even his real, true first auto can be bought for about twenty dollars.

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Even after taking a bit of a hit in recent years, Panini's Prizm product is one of the most recognized and sought-after brands in the hobby. Max had another unlicensed card in 2013 Prizm Perennial Draft Picks card again, with multiple layers of color and serial numbering. The then-A's prospect also had autographed cards in the Prizm Draft Picks set that season.

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After a few minor league cards in 2014, his official rookie card was released in the 2015 Topps Update product (card number US54), which features Muncy and fellow A's prospect Tyler Ladendorf.

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If you're looking for high-end Muncy in Dodgers gear, check out his 2020 Bowman Chrome Hidden Finds Autograph Superfractor 1-of-1 graded a PSA 10 and recently sold on eBay from the PSA Vault for just under $800.

Tony Reid

The Dodgers are in the middle of a series with the Oakland Athletics, so expect to see Max Muncy squared as, ironically, the Athletics have drafted another prospect by the same name. No need to rub your eyes or do a double-take when you see the 2025 Topps Chrome Update dual autographs featuring both Muncy's. This unique piece would be an all-timer for the M and M collection. Someone snagged this one for less than $600 back in April.

Nov 3, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Max should mash his 250th career home run this year and potentially see another World Series championship hoisted in October. If this is the case, more people will be adding his cards to their personal collections. If he can hang on for a few more years, he should hit the 300-home run plateau and could secure a few more World Series titles. As 'Funky Muncy' tries to add a fourth this year and one for the thumb down the road, collectors can add a few bargains to their boxes of this ultimate winner.