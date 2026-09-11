With preorder underway for 2026 Bowman Football, it's time to focus on what card collectors will be chasing in the release.



This year's edition has a wrinkle, as it's the first time both NFL and college stars will be in the product.



An official release date hasn't been set yet for 2026 Bowman Football, but the product will generate strong interest as the first licensed release of the season since 2026 Topps Flagship Football.



Without further ado, here are the biggest chases in 2026 Bowman Football.

Cross Sport Autographs Provide Unique Intrigue

College fans love to prop up their school's best athletes. What better way to do that than having them both sign a card? That's what the product will provide with its Dual Cross Sport Autographs.



The limited release features just three cards, highlighted by a dual auto of LSU greats Joe Burrow and Paul Skenes. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher appeared together on a triple autograph with fellow LSU legend Shaquille O'Neal in the 2024 Leaf Pro Set, but this will be the first time the duo appears alone and in a licensed product.



Additionally, Texas fans can chase the dual auto of football legend Vince Young and basketball star Kevin Durant. That duo appeared together on a dual auto just once in the 2007-08 Upper Deck Black set when Young was quarterbacking the Tennessee Titans, and Durant was a rookie for the now-defunct Seattle SuperSonics.



Finally, Georgia fans can search for the dual autograph of reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford and NBA star Anthony Edwards. Stafford and Edwards have never had a dual autograph card.

Arch Manning, Arch Manning, Arch Manning - And Other Top College QB Chases

Late last month, Topps announced that Texas star quarterback Arch Manning would appear in the 2026 Bowman Football set. Previously, he had only appeared in Panini products, so his first Bowman cards are bound to be highly collectible.



Manning will be the top chase on the collegiate side, but he won't be the only one.



Quarterbacks CJ Carr (Notre Dame), Drew Mestemaker (Oklahoma State), LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina), and Darian Mensah (Miami) will be among the top chases.

2026 Bowman Football CJ Carr Superfractor Autograph | Checklist Insider

Look for Texas wide receiver Cam Coleman and Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy to highlight the top chases for non-quarterback college players.

More dual and triple autographs catch the eye

2026 Bowman Football also offers dual autographs and one triple autograph.



Combining past and present, the NIL dual autographs pair three current star college quarterbacks with NFL legend quarterbacks who attended the same school.



The chase here is the dual autograph of current Michigan quarterback Underwood, fresh off the Wolverines' controversial win over Western Michigan, and the sport's greatest quarterback, Tom Brady.



Brady has possibly the most notorious Bowman Football card in existence in the form of his rookie card from the 2000 set.



The other duos are Bear Bachmeier and Steve Young (BYU), and CJ Carr and Joe Montana (Notre Dame).



Additionally, two dual-autograph cards that feature legendary college quarterbacks in their NFL uniforms.



The first is a dual auto of the two quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, Fernando Mendoza (No. 1) and Ty Simpson (No. 13).



The other features current New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart and legend Eli Manning, both of whom attended Ole Miss.



The only triple autographs in the product showcase two sets of NFL stars from prestigious colleges.



They are: Malik Nabers, Jayden Daniels, and Brian Thomas (LSU), and Garrett Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Ohio State).

NFL Legends in College Uniforms

Barry Sanders 1955 All American Autograph | Checklist Insider

Finally, collectors will want to get their hands on some special cards of NFL legends in their college uniforms.



Walter Payton will have a Retrofractor, the only one of its kind in the product, from his playing days at Jackson State University.



The set also features five legends in 1955 All-American Autographs, which have a throwback design to that year's set with the players in their collegiate jerseys.



It'll be a second chase card for BYU's Steve Young, who will share a rare dual autograph with current Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier.



Barry Sanders (Oklahoma State), Dan Marino (Pittsburgh), Emmitt Smith (Florida) and Ray Lewis (Miami) are the other players featured on the 1955 throwbacks.