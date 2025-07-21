2000 Bowman Chrome Football Must Have Cards
By the time 2000 Bowman Chrome football came out to the hobby, collectors were in a frenzy. Everyone was looking for the big, smart, 6'3 quarterback. Obviously being the future QB for a big market team, had everyone thinking he was the next greatest player for....the Jets.
This happens to be Chad Pennington.
Everyone was infatuated with players like Plaxico Burress, Peter Warrick, and Ron Dayne. Of course I don't blame them considering they had great college careers, and being in the top 12 of the 2000 draft. All three of these players played a minimum of 6 years in the NFL.
At the start of the following year, everyone was going back through their pile of commons, looking for Mike Anderson. Anderson was a running back for the Denver Broncos, who rushed for almost 1,500 yards his rookie year.
However, this set is driven mainly by 1 player, and we will get to him shortly on this list. Today we will dive into the Top 3 rookie cards, and their worth. Because of what the number 1 player's card on this list fetches in both graded and non graded, hobby boxes still go for around $5,000-$6000 each.
So lets see who made the list:
3. Jamal Lewis
At just 21 years old, Jamal Lewis stepped into the starting role, and never looked back. His rookie year saw him rush for 1,364 yards, finishing second in the rookie of the year ballot. In 2003 Lewis rushed for 2,066 yards on his way to winning the league MVP. A borderline hall of famer, Jamal Lewis would rush for over 10,000 yards in only 9 seasons.
Per PSA Pop Reports, there are zero graded a PSA 10. In-fact, there have only been 22 cards submitted to be graded, with 18 of them getting a PSA 9 grade. Lewis RC is only found in a limited quantity, with each card numbered to 499. A raw card has been purchased in the past for around $45-$60.
Like Lewis, Brian Urlacher was slotted into the starting role right from the beginning. If there were any rookie jitters, you never saw it from Urlacher. Starting with Defensive Rookie of the Year award, he would also go onto his first of eight Pro-Bowls. The man who started his career with the Chricago Bears, would also end his career with the same team. One of the greatest linebackers of all-time, Urlacher would be named to the Football Hall of Fame in 2018.
Almost highway robbery to see a PSA 10 Urlacher RC go for around $150.
1. Tom Brady
Going from the 199th selection in the 2000 draft, to being a Super Bowl champion, to becoming the G.O.A.T, Tom Brady is the number 1 selection in this set.
Even New England fans pulling his cards from this set back in 2000 barely knew who he was. All New Englanders knew was, he was the back up to the franchise quarterback, Drew Bledsoe. Once Brady came into the game for the injured Bledsoe in 2001, the rest was history. What Brady orcherstrated over the next 20 plus years, was magical. Now a 7x Super Bowl Champion, Brady is by the greatest to ever put on a helmet. The 3x MVP, 15x Pro Bowler also holds almost every offensive playoff record by a quarterback. Brady had a drive, and a passion for the game, that only a few can emulate.
A Tom Brady PSA 10 RC will put you back around $8,000 -$9500.