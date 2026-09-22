The 1989-90 Fleer Basketball Sticker set remains one of the hobby’s most intriguing releases, not only because it blends a memorable design with an extraordinary lineup of NBA icons, but also because we’re talking about stickers rather than standard cards. As we all know, thinner-stock stickers are much more fragile than the thicker, much more durable stock of your standard card from the same era.

Within the graded marketplace for such stickers, higher-graded versions such as PSA 9s and, more importantly, PSA 10s continue to attract serious collectors. Recent sales of PSA 10 versions of Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird have shown continued demand for these stickers nearly four decades later.

Michael Jordan All-Stars Sticker #3 PSA 10

With its highest sale on September 14, 2026, Michael Jordan’s All-Stars Sticker reached an impressive $12,500, which only goes to show how unmatched his position within the hobby actually is (for those of you counting at home, it's far higher than that of LeBron James). The 1989-90 Fleer Basketball Sticker of Jordan captures him during the earlier build-up years that came prior to the Chicago Bulls dynasty that would make Michael Jordan the icon that he is seen as and thought of today.

1989-90 Fleer Basketball Stickers - Michael Jordan PSA 10 | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=1989-90%20Fleer%20Stickers%20PSA%2010&saleId=ebay-377393153583

From a collectible’s perspective, Michael Jordan consistently commands a significant premium, but his PSA 10 stickers, with their population rarity and inherent condition sensitivity, are in a category all their own.

Charles Barkley All-Stars Sticker #4 PSA 10

Charles Barkley’s 1989-90 Fleer Basketball Sticker, featuring him with the Philadelphia 76ers and graded PSA 10, sold for an impressive $2,450 back on August 29 of this year. The sticker, which showcases Barkley’s physicality and defensive intensity during his Philadelphia tenure, attracts collectors for three reasons. These reasons include, but are not limited to, the fact that the sticker’s imagery provides a glimpse into his defensive prowess, the fact that the sticker carries considerable significance given the fact that Barkley would one day be a Hall of Fame inductee, and lastly, the fact that the sticker’s PSA 10 population is only 15.

1989-90 Fleer Basketball Stickers - Charles Barkley PSA 10 | https://www.ebay.com/itm/377393153583?nordt=true&rt=nc&orig_cvip=true

Barkley’s popularity as both an NBA legend and on-air television personality has introduced him to a global audience of fans and collectors spanning across generations, and as a result, his long-term demand as a collectible has increased considerably for quite some time.

Magic Johnson All-Stars Sticker #5 PSA 10

A 1989-90 Fleer Basketball All-Stars Sticker of Magic Johnson, which possesses a PSA population of just 38, sold for a solid $1,057 on July 22, 2026. That limited population (especially for PSA 10s of this nature) is a major selling point for collectors seeking higher-graded, lower-population cards of one of basketball’s greatest point guards.

1989-90 Fleer Basketball Stickers - Magic Johnson PSA 10 | https://www.ebay.com/itm/257685056431?nordt=true&rt=nc&orig_cvip=true

From an on-court perspective, Johnson was the centerpiece of the Los Angeles Lakers from 1979-1991 then again for the 1995-96 season, winning five championships while redefining the position with his size (6’9”), his level of basketball intelligence, and his versatility across both offensive and defensive situations.

Larry Bird All-Stars Sticker #10 PSA 10

A 1989-90 Fleer Basketball All-Stars Sticker of Larry Bird, graded PSA 10, recently sold for $889 on October 12, 2023. And although its sale price was the lowest among the four PSA 10 examples I’ve made note of, this card still resonates well with collectors because of Larry Bird’s legacy.

1989-90 Fleer Basketball Stickers - Larry Bird PSA 10 | https://goldin.co/item/1989-90-fleer-sticker-10-larry-bird-psa-gem-mt-102j8y0

Having won three championships, three consecutive MVP awards, and creating a legendary rivalry with Magic Johnson ensures that his cards, especially those of higher grades that carry super low populations, will be loved by collectors for generations to come. For those looking to acquire any of the four cards mentioned, Bird’s PSA 10 has regularly sold for under $1,000, which some would say offers an attractive entry point compared with the likes of Michael Jordan or Magic Johnson.

In closing, these four sales continue to demonstrate the strong hobby demand for high-grade, low-population NBA collectibles of some of the greatest to ever play the game from the late 1980s and early 1990s. Featuring four of basketball’s most iconic legends (Jordan, Barkley, Magic & Bird), the 1989-90 Fleer Basketball Sticker set, and specifically those that can be found in the open market in PSA 10 form, should continue to attract serious, high-end collectors who may be looking to add those pieces that many refer to as “cornerstones” of a collection.