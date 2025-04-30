The Mount Rushmore of Basketball Cards
In a world where sneaker deals, highlight reels, and MVP trophies define legacies, four historic cards rise above the rest to etch their names into hobby immortality. These cards simply do not tell a story of basketball…they tell the story of the history of the game. Each card doesn’t remind collectors about an athlete's season, it reminds them about a basketball player’s career and legacy. In this third installment of “Mount Rushmore”, I will pick the top four basketball cards of all-time, using the same criteria that was used for baseball and football.
- Historical significance: Did the card help define a generation in the hobby?
- Cultural impact: Was it iconic in movies, commercials, or general conversations?
- Market value and hobby status: Is it considered a grail card for collections/collectors?
- Scarcity/rarity: How low is the population count/how unique is it?
- Player legacy: Is the player on the card an all-time great?
- Card design/aesthetic: Is this card visually appealing and easily recognizable?
#4 - 1980 Topps Scoring Leaders - Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Julius Erving
If you were one of the few people who didn’t tear apart this card into three, then you have yourself a grail card on your hands. This card lands in the top not only for its rarity, but because it marks three legends of the game of basketball…two of which being rookies on this card. This card serves as a rookie card for two of the most prominent and popular players in the 80’s: Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. As a bonus, “Dr. J” is also highlighted in the eye popping red jerseys of the Philadelphia 76ers. A PSA 10’s pop count is only 24, and its most recent sales price is $516,000.
#3 - 2009-10 National Treasures Steph Curry Rookie Logoman Autograph
While every card on this Mount Rushmore has revolutionized the sports card industry, Steph Curry has revolutionized the game of basketball forever. He is the greatest shooter of all time, and is the face of why basketball is played the way it is today. The game of basketball is run by the three pointer now, and every team's greatest asset is no longer the big man who can dominate the paint, but who can knock down threes at ease. This 1/1 Logoman currently has the record for the highest basketball card sale of $5.9 million, which was purchased by Alt (an alternative asset investment company that specializes in sports cards).
#2 - 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite LeBron James Autograph
It is only fair that we throne the king’s best basketball card on Mount Rushmore. While the card in itself is a piece of history, in this instance, the player may have a strong reason why it’s on Mount Rushmore. James is the all-time scoring leader in the history of the NBA, and continues to dominate the game year in and year out…even at the age of 40. The historical significance of this card cannot be overstated, while it bridges the gap between vintage cards (pre 1981) and modern day NBA superstars. This card has the second highest basketball sale of all-time, selling for $5.2 million (private sale) through PWCC.
#1 - 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan
This is the most recognizable basketball card in existence. In fact, it may even be the most recognizable sports card in existence. This 1986 Fleer MJ rookie is the backbone of the sports card hobby and market. When all else fails, this card still seems to be stable and growing. This card, while only being from 86’, is in the upper-echelons of the 52’ Mantle and the T206 Honus Wagner. It seems to hold its own against the 81’ Montana and the 2000 Brady. Needless to say, the 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan Rookie is the card of the hobby. The last raw sale of this card was $1,400 on April 29th, and the last PSA 10 sold for $348,000 on April 24th.
Honorable Mentions: 1961 Fleer Wilt Chamberlain, 1996 Topps Chrome Kobe Bryant, 2008 Topps Chrome LeBron James (Chalk Toss), 1969 Topps Lew Alcindor (Kareem Abdul Jabbar), & 1984 Michael Jordan Star