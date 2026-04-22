The Topps Chrome Tecmo Bowl insert isn't the only monster insert to come out of 2025 Topps Chrome Football this year.

Kaiju inserts are the hottest hobby chase.

There were well over 1,000 people tracking the PSA 10 2025 Topps Chrome Tom Brady Kaiju card on eBay before it sold at 10:00 PM. The card had over 80 bids and was stuck at $22.7K for a few hours until it eventually sold for $23,300.

A PSA 10 2025 Topps Chrome Tom Brady Kaiju card #1 | Card Ladder

To date, this Brady is the highest-selling Kaiju card but, given how hot these cards have been since they debuted, this record likely won't hold for long.

What does Kaiju mean?

The monster sale of this card may have something to do with its name, as Kaiju translates to "strange beast" in Japanese. Kaiju also refers to giant monster movies, like Godzilla, King Kong, and The Host. The Kaiju design borrows from Japanese monster movie classics, depicting players as towering figures looming large over doomed cityscapes.

Odds of Pulling a Kaiju

There are only 10 Kaiju cards in total, and these cards are exceptionally rare. They're also exclusive to hobby SKUs, with the following odds:

2025 Topps Chrome Football | diggaztradingcards.com.au

Hobby - 1:2,319 packs (roughly 1:116 boxes)

First Day - 1:936 (roughly 1:47 boxes)

Jumbo - 1:929 (roughly 1:77 boxes)

Delight - 1:58 (roughly 1:58 boxes)

Superfractors are naturally much harder to pull, as you'd expect for a 1/1 parallel. The pack odds for those are listed as follows:

Hobby - 1:518,770

Jumbo - 1:128,144

Delight - 1:12,624

Nods to Brady and Boston

The Tom Brady Kaiju card has a few fantastic nods to Brady and Boston. The artwork was developed by Boston-based art studio YellowFly, which did a great job incorporating a few fantastic local elements into this rare insert.

7x Super Bowl Champion billboard on Tom Brady Kaiju card | Card Ladder

Bostonians will easily recognize the distinct Zakim Bridge with strings of lights connecting each support structure. Then there's the Prudential Tower tucked behind the bridge with lobster-loaded ocean waves crashing into the city in the foreground. There's also a billboard that says "7x Super Bowl Champion" with several Roman numerals indicating the various Super Bowls Brady won.

Feb 5, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds up the Lombardi Trophy as he rides a duck boat on Boylston Street during the Super Bowl LIII championship parade near Copley Square. Mandatory | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Eight Kaiju Sales of $10K or more

Since they first hit the market, the Kaiju cards have had collectors in a frenzy trying to get their hands on one of these extremely rare cards. There are only 10 players included in this insert, and already six of those 10 players have seen a sale of $10K or more.

Brady aside, the other top sales are as follows:

2025 Topps Chrome Jayden Daniels Kaiju card | Card Ladder

Jayden Daniels sold for $13.1K on April 15

sold for $13.1K on April 15 Jaxson Dart sold for $11.5K on April 19 and for $10.6K on April 18

sold for $11.5K on April 19 and for $10.6K on April 18 Cam Ward sold for $11K on April 17 and for $10.7K on April 18

sold for $11K on April 17 and for $10.7K on April 18 Joe Burrow sold for $10.5K on April 16

sold for $10.5K on April 16 Josh Allen sold for $10K on April 16

It's important to also note that all the above sales were for ungraded cards. Also, Caleb Williams was just a penny shy of being on the $10K+ list.

Here is some more details about Jaxson Dart's Kaiju cards driving high engagement and sale prices.

2025 Topps Chrome Jaxson Dart Kaiju card | Card Ladder

The demand for these cards is absolutely explosive, and they will be key cards to watch as the year marches on.