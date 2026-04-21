Top 3 Jaxson Dart Topps Chrome Cards One Week After Product Release

Topps Chrome Football released one week ago, and the feeding frenzy was everything card commentators, breakers, and content creators expected years ago when it was announced that Fanatics had won the rights to print licensed football cards. The product is filled with high eye-appeal cards and unique chases.

Ten years after Topps last printed licensed football cards, Jaxson Dart is the product darling of 2025 Topps Chrome. His rookie year was solid: in 14 games played (12 started) he threw for 15 touchdowns and just five interceptions. And now... he has a future Hall of Fame coach in John Harbaugh, which could lead to improved stats and increased card values.



The combination has already turned Dart into the hottest card chase right now. In just a few short days, Dart has already seen multiple five-figure sales.



Here are the top three Jaxon Dart 2025 Chrome sales according to Card Ladder.

No. 3 | Base Rookie Patch Autograph Redemption

Jaxson Dart rookie patch autograph base, redemption. | Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/fnrb6ax4

The card with the third highest sale so far happens to be a redemption. There are two recorded sales with Card Ladder for Jaxson Dart's base rookie-patch-auto (RPA) card. While Dart has live autographs, and pack-pulled patch cards, his RPAs are redemptions.

According to Card Ladder, there are two different sales of this same card. While they were listed at $8,000 and $7,999, each sold via eBay's best offer for $5,500 on April 15, the day of the product release.

No. 2 | Kaiju Insert

One of the most rare inserts out of 2025 Topps Chrome is the Kaiju. It's also the second highest selling card of Jaxson Dart after a week of release. | Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/mtsyseru

It's reminscent of Panini Downtowns, and Topps' Home Field and Home Court Advantages, but it's much more harder to find out of a pack, the rare insert Kaiju is the second highest selling card of Jaxson Dart since the release of Topps Chrome Football.

According the Beckett's checklist, this card comes in one box out of every 116, which equates to one out of 2,319 packs. Those odds make it more than just a case hit.

Card Ladder shows three sales of this card, going for $6,400 (April 20), $10,600 (April 18), and $11,500 (April 19). If you're looking it up on Card Ladder, you'll see that the one that went for $11,500 and the one that went for $6,400 look as though it's the same card. While the photos are exactly the same, it could be that the seller had two copies. Although given the rarity that seems statistically impossible. The only other explanation is that the first sale was not paid for and the seller re-listed the card.

No. 1 | Black Refractor Autograph #/10

Jaxson Dart's Black Wave Refractor autograph numbered to just 10 | Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/4tfy4rfu

The top card after one week of release is Dart's black wave refractor. This rare card, numbered to just 10, has an on-card auto and is No. 7 in the print run. The card is a base parallel, so not an insert and looks like it's base counterpart. It's distinguished by the black border and the ripple effect across the whole card.

This card received 38 bids on auction with eBay and ultimately sold for a whopping $14,000 on April 20, just five days after the product release date.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) celebrates a touchdown | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

It will be interesting to watch the Dart sales. There is a ton of hype at a time when football cards are usually dipping as summer approaches. But because of the newness of the brand and product the hype is here. We have yet to see a superfractor, or a red refractor numbered to just five, let alone any that have been PSA graded.