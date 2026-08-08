Keeping Track of the 2025-26 NBA Debut Patch Autos That Have Been Pulled

With one of the biggest chases in the hobby in years, the hunt for Cooper Flagg's Rookie Debut Patch Auto is on as Topps released 2025-26 Topps Chrome Update this week. There's not always a great way to track what big hits have been hit so far, but one Instagram user has started an account that updates what Debut Patches have been hit and who hit them.

With that in mind, let's take a look at what Debut Patches have been hit so far.

What Patches Have Been Hit

So far, 13 of the 99 Debut Patches have been hit. All 13 have been Debut Patch Autos, so 80 of the 93 Debut Patch Autos are still unaccounted for and all six Debut Patches are unaccounted for.

The biggest Debut Patch Auto's hit so far has been Nets Rookie Egor Demin, the No. 8 pick in the 2025 Draft.

Suns Rookie Khaman Maluach, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 Draft, is close behind Demin as the biggest name to be hit so far.

Kings rookie Nique Clifford, the No. 24 pick in the 2025 Draft, was the second name off the board on release day.

Two other first-rounders have been hit so far. Orlando Magic rookie Jase Richardson, the No. 25 pick in the 2025 Draft, is off the board.

The last first-rounder off the board is Los Angeles Clippers first-round pick, Yanic Konan Niederhauser, the final pick of the first round, wraps up the first-rounders off the board.

The Round 2 picks and undrafted names off the board are Kobe Sanders of the Los Angeles Clippers, Dylan Cardwell of the Sacramento Kings, Toby Okani of the Memphis Grizzlies, Hunter Sallis of the Philadelphia 76ers, Chris Youngblood of the Oklahoma City Thunder, and John Tonje of the Boston Celtics.

Daron Holmes II, who was the No. 22 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, also made his debut in the 2025-26 season and got a Debut Patch.

Who Has Not Been Hit Yet?

With only two of the top 10 picks off the board, that leaves a lot of the big names still out there. Obviously, the biggest chase is Cooper Flagg, who is still out there. Meanwhile, the Mavericks have joined the hunt by putting up a bounty for the Flagg Rookie Debut Patch Auto.

Dylan Harper of the Spurs, Kon Knueppel of the Hornets, Ace Bailey of the Jazz, and Collin Murray-Boyles of the Raptors round out the top 10 for players who are still available for the Debut Patch Autos. Other big names in the first round, including Cedric Coward of the Grizzlies, Derik Queen of the Pelicans, and Will Riley of the Wizards, are all still available.

V.J. Edgecombe of the Sixers, Tre Johnson of the Wizards, and Jeremiah Fears of the Pelicans are the only top 10 picks with just a Debut Patch, no auto, as they have exclusive deals with Panini.

Stay Up to Date

While I've been writing, two more names have come off the board: Alex Morales of the Magic and Max Shulga of the Celtics. Stay up to date and follow along on Instagram.