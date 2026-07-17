Cooper Flagg Signs His 1-of-1 Debut Patch Auto at Fanatics Fest

We didn't get any big LeBron James news at Fanatics Fest after he announced early on he had no announcements for his Barber Shop Live Show with Maverick Carter, but we did get some news out of another NBA superstar as Cooper Flagg signed his biggest card to date.

In fairness to Flagg, I, too, would be nervous signing what is likely a seven-figure card.

Top Cooper Flagg Sales and Where the Debut Patch Auto Ranks

Cooper Flagg Padparadscha Sapphire Auto | Card Ladder

Cooper Flagg's top sale to date is his 2025-26 Topps Chrome Sapphire 1/1 Padparadscha Rookie Auto, which sold for a staggering $366,000 in March of 2026. After that came a bit of a surprise as the No. 2 entrant on the list.

Cooper Flagg Helix Superfractor PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Cooper Flagg's 1/1 Superfractor Helix in a PSA 10 sold for $197,640 in May of 2026. It's the biggest case hit or SSP sale for Flagg by a good distance. The next-highest case hit or SSP sale was his 1/1 Superfractor Aura out of Topps Finest, which sold for $74,420.

Where Does the Debut Patch Auto Compare?

Cooper Flagg NBA Debut Patch Auto | Topps

Admittedly, I am not an expert on how high-end basketball collectors will view this card, but this certainly feels like a seven-figure card. To pull a card with a patch from one of the top recent NBA prospects and have an autograph on it is certainly massive. I do feel certain it will be his top sale by a good margin.

As this is the first year Topps will have the license and ability to produce Debut Patch Autos, we have no Wemby or Anthony Edwards to compare with for value.

Nick Kurtz of the Athletics had his Debut Patch Auto sell for $516,000 in January of 2026. Meanwhile, the top Debut Patch Auto sale remains the Paul Skenes Debut Patch Auto in a PSA 10/10 for $1.11 million. The sale could easily eclipse Skenes given the incredible market Flagg has.

Cooper Flagg Unveiling Debut Patch Auto at Fanatics Fest | Brendan Darr/SCN

Flagg signed the card, then came out to do a Q&A with ESPN's Kevin Negandhi. Looking at the card, Negandhi noted that the auto was perfectly centered and perfectly placed on the card and wondered how much Flagg had practiced his autograph.

"In high school, instead of taking my notes, I would sit there and practice my autograph for the entire class. I still have a notebook that went through all of the different iterations of my autograph," Flagg told Negandhi.

Now that would certainly be an incredible collectible should it ever hit the market.